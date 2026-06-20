New white paper on closing the AI fluency gap to support workforce retention published by the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

New paper by Dr. Wayne L. McCoy examines how employers can turn AI skill development into a talent retention strategy.

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has published a new white paper, "The Retention Mandate: Bridging the AI Fluency Gap to Secure the 2026 Workforce," authored by Wayne L. McCoy, DM, MBA, and released through the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR).

The paper examines a growing workplace challenge: employees are rapidly building artificial intelligence skills, while many organizations are still developing the policies, processes and career pathways needed to support AI-enabled work. Drawing on the 2026 Career Optimism Index® study and research on workplace psychology, technology readiness and organizational governance, McCoy argues that AI fluency is no longer only a productivity issue — it is a retention issue.

"Workers are not waiting for organizations to define the future of AI at work," said McCoy. "Many are already learning, experimenting and building confidence with AI tools. The opportunity for employers is to create the structure around that energy with clear standards, practical training, manager support and career pathways that help employees see a future inside the organization."

The white paper identifies what McCoy describes as an AI fluency gap: a disconnect between worker skill development and organizational readiness. It notes that employee-led AI learning can create mobility and confidence, but also uncertainty when job descriptions, policies, training systems and manager expectations do not keep pace.

What the white paper addresses

"The Retention Mandate" examines how organizations can better align people, processes, technology and data as AI becomes more embedded in the workplace. The paper highlights several factors shaping AI workforce retention:

Employee-led AI learning and "shadow learning"

AI's impact on productivity, skills development and professional identity

Psychological safety and employee trust during AI adoption

Governance structures for responsible organizational AI use

Manager capability as a driver of employee confidence and retention

The paper proposes a four-step roadmap for employers seeking to strengthen AI readiness and retain AI-fluent talent:

Define AI career pathways and standards

Establish skills assessment systems

Expand training, tools and structured enablement

Build AI capability among managers

McCoy's analysis positions AI adoption as a socio-technical transformation, not simply a technology rollout. The paper encourages organizations to pair AI implementation with clear governance, workforce development and leadership practices that support employee confidence, adaptability and long-term engagement.

About the author

Wayne L. McCoy, DM, MBA, serves as a dissertation chair and staff faculty member in University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. He brings experience in business leadership, technology, entrepreneurship and higher education instruction. McCoy earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Management from University of Phoenix.

"The Retention Mandate: Bridging the AI Fluency Gap to Secure the 2026 Workforce" is available on the College of Doctoral Studies' Research Hub.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix