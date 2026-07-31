University of Phoenix white paper introduces predictive framework for improving workforce engagement and wellness

Author Dr. Jeffery Rhymes draws on organizational research and 2026 Career Optimism Index® findings to examine how alignment among workplace experience, employee perception and capability can shape trust, belonging and career optimism

PHOENIX, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has published a new white paper, "Aligning Experience and Perception: A Predictive Framework for Improving Workforce Engagement, Wellness, and Career Optimism," by Jeffery Rhymes, DMgt, MBA, faculty in College of Doctoral Studies and fellow with the University's Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement, and Belonging (CO-WEB). In the paper, Rhymes introduces the Employee Experience Perception Alignment Model, a leadership framework proposing that workforce outcomes are influenced not only by the experiences organizations intend to create, but also by how employees interpret those experiences and assess their own capabilities.

The framework draws on organizational research and findings from the 2025 and 2026 Career Optimism Index® studies to examine a growing workforce challenge: Employees' capabilities, confidence and expectations may be evolving faster than the organizational systems designed to support them. The 2025 study found that 51% of employees reported burnout and 43% lacked access to development opportunities, even as 86% actively sought opportunities to grow. The 2026 findings indicate that artificial intelligence is adding a new dimension to this gap, with 75% of employees reporting increased confidence and 66% reporting greater control over their careers because of AI adoption.

"Organizations can design thoughtful programs, policies and employee experiences, but their impact ultimately depends on how employees interpret them," said Rhymes. "As artificial intelligence expands employees' capabilities, confidence and expectations, leaders need to understand whether organizational intent, employee perception and workforce capability are moving in the same direction. Treating that alignment as a leading indicator can help organizations identify risks to trust, wellness, belonging and engagement before they become more difficult to address."

How the Employee Experience Perception Alignment Model works

The model integrates concepts from social exchange theory, employee engagement research, organizational justice, sensemaking and self-efficacy. It organizes workforce alignment around four interconnected elements:

Organizational experience: The actions, systems and experiences an organization intends to provide

The actions, systems and experiences an organization intends to provide Employee perception: How employees interpret organizational actions through leadership behavior, communication, context and prior experience

How employees interpret organizational actions through leadership behavior, communication, context and prior experience Employee capability: Employees' perceived control, skill development and adaptability, including their ability to use emerging technologies such as AI

Employees' perceived control, skill development and adaptability, including their ability to use emerging technologies such as AI Employee outcomes: Engagement, organizational trust, workplace wellness, belonging and career optimism

The paper proposes that alignment among organizational experience, employee perception and capability can serve as a leading indicator of workforce outcomes. Higher alignment may support stronger trust, engagement, wellness, belonging and career optimism, while lower alignment may signal disengagement, cultural friction, reduced trust and increased turnover intent.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping employee capability and expectations

According to the paper, AI is no longer functioning only as a productivity tool. Employees are also using emerging technologies to develop skills, increase autonomy and navigate career decisions more independently. As their capabilities expand, employees may evaluate workplace systems differently, comparing the development opportunities available within their organizations with possibilities outside them.

This creates a new form of workforce misalignment. Employees may remain in their roles for stability while simultaneously preparing for career mobility, making engagement increasingly conditional rather than committed. Organizations that continue investing in employee experience without accounting for changing employee capabilities and expectations may struggle to achieve consistent outcomes.

Workforce data highlights potential alignment gaps

The paper draws on findings from the Career Optimism Index studies to illustrate the urgency of improving alignment between organizational systems and employee needs:

51% of employees reported experiencing burnout

43% lacked access to professional development opportunities

86% were actively seeking opportunities to develop new skills

21% reported a decline in their sense of career control

75% reported greater confidence because of AI adoption

66% reported greater control over their careers because of AI adoption

Together, the findings suggest that organizations face both an experience gap and a pace gap: Employees want opportunities to grow, and AI may be accelerating their capabilities and expectations more quickly than workplace systems can adapt.

Five actions leaders can take to improve workforce alignment

Rhymes identifies five practical actions organizations can take to better understand and address potential alignment gaps:

Conduct perception and capability audits. Regularly assess how employees interpret workplace experiences and whether organizational systems support their evolving skills and capabilities.

Implement real-time feedback mechanisms. Use ongoing communication, employee voice and feedback systems to identify emerging concerns before they negatively affect engagement, trust or wellness.

Prioritize internal mobility and development pathways. Create clear opportunities for employees to build skills, pursue growth and envision a future within the organization.

Align leadership behavior with organizational messaging. Ensure that leadership decisions and behaviors consistently reflect stated organizational values and commitments.

Treat perception and capability as leading indicators. Evaluate employee perceptions and capabilities alongside traditional workforce measures to gain an earlier view of organizational health.

The paper also encourages organizations to integrate AI into workforce strategy, foster psychological safety and better align talent acquisition, talent management and talent development systems.

About the author

Rhymes serves as doctoral faculty at the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies and is a Fellow-in-Residence of CO-WEB. As an organization and technology operational readiness leader with over 20 years of consulting experience, he specializes in enhancing employee experiences, leading high-performing teams, driving strategic talent management initiatives and making complex concepts accessible through clear and engaging communication. Rhymes earned his Doctorate in Management and MBA from University of Phoenix, and a bachelor's in computer science from Southern University and A&M College.

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix Research Hub.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix