New Wisconsin Report Shows Most Plane Crashes Happen Outside Major Hubs

The Surprising Truth About Wisconsin Plane Crashes: Not at Major Hubs

MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, has released a new report detailing aviation accidents across Wisconsin from 2016 to 2025. The report highlights a notable pattern in statewide aviation data: most reported accidents did not occur at major commercial hubs but at smaller regional and general aviation airfields across the state.

According to the 10-year review of National Transportation Safety Board data:

Wisconsin's eight commercial service airports accounted for 10 events, or about 5.7% of reported aviation accidents during the study period.

All other airports accounted for 164 events, or about 94.3% of the total.

While commercial airport accidents often draw the most headlines, this report shows that the larger share of aviation events takes place elsewhere in the state's airport network. The contrast helps paint a clearer picture of aviation risk in Wisconsin and gives readers a better understanding of where accidents are most likely to occur.

"This data provides important context for understanding aviation safety in Wisconsin," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "Our goal is to support families affected by any type of aviation incident and help the public understand the real statistics behind aviation safety."

The firm hopes the report helps inform the public and highlights that safety considerations are not the same across every part of the aviation system. Wisconsin's commercial airports and smaller general aviation airfields serve different roles, and the data shows why those differences matter when discussing accident patterns and public safety.

Publication: Do Most Wisconsin Plane Crashes Happen Outside Major Hubs?

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers

The Kryder Law Group represents individuals injured due to negligence. Our Milwaukee personal injury lawyers fight for justice for victims and promote greater public awareness of safety data. We help families navigate the complexities of plane crash cases and will work to secure the compensation you deserve.

View Original Content:

https://www.kryderlaw.com/press-releases/new-wisconsin-report-shows-most-plane-crashes-happen-outside-major-hubs/

Contact:

Andrew S. Kryder, Esq.

***@kryderlaw.com

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SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC