New Report Reveals Plane Crashes Are Not Where You'd Think

Iowa Aviation Accidents Far More Likely at Small Airfields Than Big Hubs

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers has released a comprehensive report detailing aviation accidents across Iowa from 2016 to 2025. The findings highlight a striking contrast in safety data between the state's eight primary commercial airports and its hundreds of smaller regional, municipal, and private airfields.

According to the ten-year analysis of data from the National Transportation Safety Board, the vast majority of aviation accidents happen at smaller airports.

Iowa's commercial hubs, such as Des Moines International Airport and Eastern Iowa Airport, accounted for roughly 4.5% of accidents.

Other state airports and private airfields accounted for 128 accidents, making up 95.5% of the total incidents.

While a major commercial hub might see one or two accidents over a decade, the data reveals that smaller municipal airfields experience a higher frequency. Facilities like Council Bluffs Municipal, Davenport Municipal, Independence Municipal Airport, Lamoni Municipal Airport, Monticello Regional Airport, and Vinton Veterans Memorial Airport recorded multiple incidents during the study period. This shows that while large commercial flight accidents often get the most media attention, private planes and smaller regional flights present a higher overall volume of accidents.

"This data provides important context for understanding aviation safety in Iowa," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "Our goal is to support families affected by any type of aviation incident and to help the public understand the real statistics behind aviation safety."

We hope this report clarifies where the greatest risks in aviation lie and helps inform the public. The data shows that safety measures should be specific to the different types of airports, from major commercial hubs to smaller general aviation airfields.

Publication: Iowa Air Safety: Are Major Hubs Actually Safer Than Regional Fields?

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers

The Kryder Law Group represents individuals injured due to negligence. Our personal injury lawyers fight for justice for plane crash victims and promote greater public awareness of safety data. We help families navigate the complexities of plane crash cases and will work to secure the compensation you deserve.

View Original Content: https://www.kryderlaw.com/press-releases/new-report-reveals-plane-crashes-are-not-where-youd-think/

Contact:

Andrew Kryder

***@kryderlaw.com

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SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC