New WisdomAI Research Shows Enterprise AI Adoption Has Outpaced Trust, Leaving Most Deployments Stuck at the Pilot Stage

Survey finds that 93% of data leaders are using or experimenting with AI, but trust, fragmented business context, and legacy processes stall enterprise-wide deployment to just 7%

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WisdomAI, the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, today released new research pointing to a new operating model for enterprise analytics, with organizations investing in new roles, skills, and approaches to managing business context in the wake of AI.

The report surveyed over 200 VP and C-level AI, analytics, and data leaders at North American organizations with at least $1 billion in annual revenue. Conducted online in May 2026, the research examines how enterprises are adapting their people, processes, and technology in order to adopt AI-powered business intelligence and analytics. Respondents represented industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, and software.

Download the report here.

AI is everywhere, but trust still limits adoption

AI has become nearly universal across enterprise analytics, but that experimentation has yet to translate into widespread adoption. The research points to trust as a major reason why.

93% of respondents are using or experimenting with AI in analytics.

of respondents are using or experimenting with AI in analytics. 81% still rely primarily on dashboards and one-off requests to deliver insights.

still rely primarily on dashboards and one-off requests to deliver insights. Just 19% are very confident in AI-generated answers.

"Enterprises have spent years building trusted dashboards and processes around their data, so they are not going to replace them with AI simply because the technology is available," said Soham Mazumdar, CEO and co-founder of WisdomAI. "They need confidence that AI understands the business context behind the data and can consistently and accurately deliver actionable insights across the enterprise. Until organizations can harness context reliably, AI will remain an additional tool rather than the primary way people get insights."

Organizations are investing in enterprise context

Organizations recognize the context gap and are preparing to address it, with investments spanning both the systems used to manage enterprise context and the people responsible for maintaining it.

94% of surveyed leaders plan to change how they store and manage enterprise context in the next 12 to 18 months.

of surveyed leaders plan to change how they store and manage enterprise context in the next 12 to 18 months. Among organizations without a role dedicated to managing enterprise context, 33% have active job openings today.

have active job openings today. The remainder plan to hire for the role within the next two years.

For a full copy of the report, please visit the report download page.

About WisdomAI

WisdomAI is the leader in a new generation of AI analytics and business intelligence, with the first Agentic Intelligence Platform that delivers trusted, accurate, and proactive insights for the enterprise powered by context. Founded in 2023, WisdomAI empowers organizations to reason across their structured and unstructured data in natural language with Conversational BI, build instant AI-powered Dashboards, and deploy Analytics Agents that act on insights.

SOURCE WisdomAI