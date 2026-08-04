New XYZ-Tip-Tilt Air Bearing Stage, from PI

5-DOF Motion Designed for Semiconductor, Optics and Photonics Applications

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente) has introduced the A-725, a five-axis air bearing nanopositioning system that pairs a true planar XY stage with an integrated parallel-kinematics Z-θX-θY module. Designed and built in the US by the global leader in precision motion control and nanoscale positioning, PI's 5-DOF stage targets semiconductor manufacturing, photonics, metrology, microscopy, and precision automation, offering frictionless motion, high geometric accuracy, and precise multi-axis alignment in a compact package.

5-DOF air-bearing nanopositioning system for semiconductor alignment and metrology applications

Launching at Photonics West, the A-725 is available in different configurations with XY travel ranging from 100×100 mm to 300×400 mm, along with 5 mm of Z travel and ±2° of tip/tilt. With a 250 mm platform diameter and payload capacity up to 8 kg, it's suited to demanding tasks like optical inspection, alignment, and laser dicing.

Low-Profile Planar XY Base Stage

The A-725 is built on PI's A-311 planar air bearing stage, where the platform moves across a single reference plane in both X and Y — unlike conventional stacked designs. This eliminates stacking errors and minimizes Abbe offsets, improving geometric accuracy over stacked or mechanical-bearing alternatives. Read this tech blog comparison on design types.

Parallel-Kinematics Z-Tip-Tilt Module

Mounted above the base stage, PI's A-523 Z-θX-θY module delivers vertical and angular positioning while maintaining a low center of gravity.

Direct-Drive, Turnkey Design – Tuned and Tested with EtherCat Controller

Ironless three-phase linear motors drive all five axes, removing friction, backlash, cogging, and wear. Each system ships wired, tested, and servo-tuned with PI ACS-based controllers, reducing commissioning time. Learn more about air bearing applications.

Specifications, Datasheet: 5-Axis Air Bearing Stage

Watch the Video: Systems in Motion: Improving Wafer Inspection & Metrology w/Air Bearings and Piezo Nanopositioning Stages

Applications and Industries Served

Semiconductor test and manufacture, wafer stealth slicing, optical metrology, photonics alignment, material research, laser processing

PI Americas:

www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)