Podcast on Fast Steering Mirrors for Satellite Communication

News provided byPhysik Instrumente (PI)
Jul 21, 2026, 08:13 ET
FSMs Supporting Next-Generation LEO Satellite Networks
SHREWSBURY, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI, A global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning offers advanced piezo-driven and voice-coil-driven fast steering mirrors (FSMs) engineered for the demanding requirements of free-space optical communication (FSOC). Growing demand for higher data rates and global internet access is fueling the expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, which depend on precise laser beam steering to maintain connectivity. In a recent podcast, engineers discuss the requirements for advanced FSMs to meet the challenges of next-generation LEO networks.
Micro-Radian Precision, Faster Data, Lower Latency
Unlike traditional RF communications, laser-based optical links transmit significantly more data while reducing latency and power consumption. However, the narrow divergence of laser beams demands extremely accurate pointing and continuous stabilization over distances spanning hundreds to thousands of kilometers. PI's fast steering mirrors provide the high-speed, high-resolution angular corrections needed to maintain stable optical links between satellites, aircraft, and ground stations.
Frictionless Flexure-Guided Designs
PI FSM technology delivers angular resolution down to the nanoradian range with mechanical bandwidths reaching the kilohertz range. Piezo-driven systems offer exceptional resolution, stiffness, and dynamic performance for fine beam stabilization, while voice-coil systems provide larger steering angles for applications requiring greater deflection. Frictionless flexure guidance eliminates backlash and wear for long-term reliability.
Space-Proven, High-Volume Manufacturing
PI's FSMs are already operating in commercial LEO communication satellites and other space missions, validated in harsh space environments. Automated cleanroom manufacturing supports high-volume production of standard and custom solutions for FSOC and other laser beam control applications, complemented by advanced motion controllers and beam acquisition/tracking algorithms that accelerate optical link establishment.
Key Benefits of PI FSM Solutions
- Piezo and voice-coil technologies optimized for different steering requirements
- Mechanical bandwidths up to the kHz range
- Nanoradian angular resolution
- Zero-backlash flexure-guided mechanisms
- Space-qualified designs already operating in LEO
- Automated high-volume manufacturing
- Advanced beam acquisition and tracking algorithms
- Standard and custom OEM solutions
Applications and Industries Served
Photonics, free space optical communication (space and ground), laser processing, 3D printing, quantum optics, image and laser beam stabilization, semiconductor processing - beam delivery, microscopy, LIDAR, astronomy
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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)
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