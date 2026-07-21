Podcast on Fast Steering Mirrors for Satellite Communication

FSMs Supporting Next-Generation LEO Satellite Networks

SHREWSBURY, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI, A global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning offers advanced piezo-driven and voice-coil-driven fast steering mirrors (FSMs) engineered for the demanding requirements of free-space optical communication (FSOC). Growing demand for higher data rates and global internet access is fueling the expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, which depend on precise laser beam steering to maintain connectivity. In a recent podcast, engineers discuss the requirements for advanced FSMs to meet the challenges of next-generation LEO networks.

Overview of dynamic performance vs. angular travel ranges of different voice-coil and piezo-driven fast steering mirrors. Piezo drives provide higher dynamics; voice coils provide larger travel ranges.

Micro-Radian Precision, Faster Data, Lower Latency

Unlike traditional RF communications, laser-based optical links transmit significantly more data while reducing latency and power consumption. However, the narrow divergence of laser beams demands extremely accurate pointing and continuous stabilization over distances spanning hundreds to thousands of kilometers. PI's fast steering mirrors provide the high-speed, high-resolution angular corrections needed to maintain stable optical links between satellites, aircraft, and ground stations.

Frictionless Flexure-Guided Designs

PI FSM technology delivers angular resolution down to the nanoradian range with mechanical bandwidths reaching the kilohertz range. Piezo-driven systems offer exceptional resolution, stiffness, and dynamic performance for fine beam stabilization, while voice-coil systems provide larger steering angles for applications requiring greater deflection. Frictionless flexure guidance eliminates backlash and wear for long-term reliability.

Space-Proven, High-Volume Manufacturing

PI's FSMs are already operating in commercial LEO communication satellites and other space missions, validated in harsh space environments. Automated cleanroom manufacturing supports high-volume production of standard and custom solutions for FSOC and other laser beam control applications, complemented by advanced motion controllers and beam acquisition/tracking algorithms that accelerate optical link establishment.

Key Benefits of PI FSM Solutions

Piezo and voice-coil technologies optimized for different steering requirements

Mechanical bandwidths up to the kHz range

Nanoradian angular resolution

Zero-backlash flexure-guided mechanisms

Space-qualified designs already operating in LEO

Automated high-volume manufacturing

Advanced beam acquisition and tracking algorithms

Standard and custom OEM solutions

Applications and Industries Served

Photonics, free space optical communication (space and ground), laser processing, 3D printing, quantum optics, image and laser beam stabilization, semiconductor processing - beam delivery, microscopy, LIDAR, astronomy

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)