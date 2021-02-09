New York's Harrison Central School District Awards the Mobile Air Cleaner Bid to Nailor Industries, Inc. for Their MAC-700 Air Cleaner

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's Harrison Central School District (HCSD) announced they awarded the 300-unit Mobile Air Cleaner bid to the Nailor Industries, Inc. MAC-700 Unit. As a longtime partner, Technical Air Systems, Inc. based out of Morristown, New Jersey, represented Nailor Industries, Inc. during the bid process.

Nailor Industries, Inc.

The American Society of Heating and Refrigeration Engineers (ASHRAE) Task Force included a recommendation for terminal or portable HEPA/UV Machines in each classroom as part of their July 2020 Updated Reopening Guide for Schools and Universities. Utilizing state of the art air filtration technology is one of the steps schools, offices, and universities can take to ensure the safe return of their students, teachers, and staff.

"In response to the pandemic and ASHRAE recommendations, we developed the MAC-700 to help provide occupants the confidence they need to return to the classroom and workplace," said Gus Faris, Vice President for Engineering at Nailor Industries, Inc. "We are excited that Harrison Central School District decided to move forward with the MAC-700 unit. Even after the pandemic, these units will continue to deliver sterile air for their learning environment."

Nailor focused on safety, mobility, noise, performance, and durability while designing the MAC-700. The unit takes advantage of proven UV-C light technologies to deactivate 99.9% of viral contaminants prior to reaching the 99.99% efficient HEPA Filter. Room air is pulled from the floor where contaminants are likely to congregate, is treated & filtered, and directed upward and outward into the space. With this unique bottom-up airflow, the completely mobile MAC-700 can deliver up to 700 CFM of sterile air, which translate to over four air changes per hour for a typical classroom.

"Through the combined efforts of the Nailor product engineers and our sales team, we were able to present a product that surpassed any and all expectations," said Paul Scheele, President of Technical Air Systems, Inc. "Without any hesitations, we immediately recommended the MAC-700 to the Harrison Central School District."

As a result of being awarded the HCSD bid coupled with a 'piggyback' clause included in the bidding terms, the MAC-700 may be purchased by New York School Districts and Municipal Governments through Technical Air Systems, Inc. by way of requesting permission from HCSD to use their contract.

For more information, please visit: http://bit.ly/Nailormac700 and http://bit.ly/TechnicalAirMAC700

About Nailor Industries, Inc.

Nailor has been designing, manufacturing, and delivering commercial heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment for over 50 years. MAC700 is just one product in our extensive portfolio of products designed to enable safe, comfortable, and healthy commercial buildings. www.nailor.com

About Technical Air Systems, Inc.

Technical Air Systems (TAS) has supported the New York and New Jersey HVAC construction industry with high level engineering sales and marketing support for over 25 years. TAS works with contractors, mechanical engineers, and building developers to provide the right products to deliver a superior building. Past projects include Mount Sinai Hospital, NYU Medical Center, and Merck's K-15 research and development facilities. www.technicalair.com

About New York State Piggybacking Policy

Piggybacking within the state of New York allows public entities to 'piggyback' onto existing contracts from another public entity. For more information visit https://ogs.ny.gov/procurement/piggybacking-using-other-existing-contracts-0

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Nailor Industries, Inc.