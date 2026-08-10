Newest Pro Football Hall of Famer, Larry Fitzgerald, Shares How Endless Curiosity and A Commitment to Learning Shaped His Life

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Fitzgerald, who built one of the most defining professional football careers of this generation was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8th. Fitzgerald has received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, was a Heisman Trophy runner-up, was named to 11 Pro Bowls, and ranks second all-time in NFL receiving yards. In the latest episode of Grey Matter, he joins Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly to discuss how his upbringing, his relentless search for information, and a dedication to completing his education, shaped his life and his success on and off the field.

Newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Larry Fitzgerald, joins Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

From childhood through over 17 seasons playing in the NFL, Fitzgerald repeatedly found himself tackling the hardest tests of his career head-on. During his tenure, he played with more than 20 different quarterbacks, endured the heartbreak of losing Super Bowl XLIII, and later in his career, embraced a new position and role within the Arizona Cardinals' offense. In this Grey Matter episode, Fitzgerald reflects on how those experiences taught him to manage his emotions and turn pressure into a competitive advantage.

The discussion also explores how Fitzgerald has carried that same mindset beyond football. His inquisitive mind and desire to keep stretching himself led him to return to school to finish his education while still playing in the NFL, and later to pursue executive courses at Harvard, Kellogg, Wharton, and Stanford. In his post-playing career, he's built a portfolio of more than 160 businesses as an investor. Fitzgerald approaches life with resolve, mental fortitude, and an awareness of the value of adversity. His experience shows that, while every leader will be tested; legacies are always created by how well they adapt.

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Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

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