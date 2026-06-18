Newo.ai to showcase AI receptionists at InstallerSHOW

Live demonstrations and a prize drawing highlight platform's presence at the UK's largest event for HVAC, plumbing and building services professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newo.ai, the leader in industrial-grade AI voice and text receptionists, will showcase its AI receptionist technology at the 2026 InstallerSHOW, which will be held June 23-25 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Attendees can visit Stand 5D82 in Hall 5 to learn how AI-powered customer communication tools are being used by HVAC and plumbing businesses.

Recognized as the UK's largest trade event for installation and specification professionals, InstallerSHOW is expected to attract more than 40,000 attendees and 900 exhibitors from across the heating, plumbing, HVAC, renewables and building services sectors.

Newo.ai provides AI receptionists that answer calls, schedule appointments, handle customer requests and send payment links through automated workflows. Designed for appointment-driven businesses, the platform helps organizations manage customer communications across voice and digital channels.

"Installation and home service businesses don't need more software to manage," said Jason Luo, CEO of Newo.ai. "They need practical tools that help them respond to customers, capture opportunities and keep work moving. AI receptionists are designed to fit into existing operations and handle inquiries when business owners and technicians are focused on the job at hand."

Throughout the event, attendees can visit the Newo.ai stand to:

Experience live AI receptionist demonstrations

Watch product videos and real-world customer scenarios

Learn how AI-powered digital workers can support customer communications and appointment scheduling

Enter a prize drawing for a chance to win a LEGO® Technic Ford F-150 Raptor model

The prize drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on June 24. Attendees must be present at the time of the drawing to claim the prize. Attendees can also collect promotional giveaways throughout the event.

"The UK is one of the most dynamic home service markets in the world, with businesses constantly looking for practical ways to improve customer service and operate more efficiently," Luo said. "InstallerSHOW brings together the people making day-to-day decisions about how their businesses run, making it an ideal venue to demonstrate practical applications of AI in the trades."

For more information about Newo.ai, visit newo.ai.

For more information about InstallerSHOW, visit installershow.com/.

About Newo.ai

Newo.ai builds industrial-grade AI Voice + Text Receptionists for orthodontic, dental and other healthcare practices, multi-location service businesses and call centers. The platform's patented multi-agent architecture, voice-to-voice Gen3 audio stack and built-in supervisor agents deliver 99.6% accuracy, sub-second latency and 99.99% uptime, at a scale that supports hundreds of concurrent calls per location. Practices using Newo.ai have added up to $350,000+ in additional secured revenue per location, per year, with omnichannel coverage across phone, SMS, web chat, email and major social and review platforms. Learn more at newo.ai.

SOURCE Newo.ai