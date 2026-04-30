Newo.ai brings enterprise-level AI Voice Receptionist to AAO 2026 Annual Session in Orlando

Live demos will showcase the only AI agent on the market built for multi-location orthodontic and dental call centers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newo.ai, the leader in industrial-grade AI voice and text receptionists, today announced it will showcase its next-generation AI Voice Agent for orthodontists and dental practices at Booth #873 during the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) 2026 Annual Session. The event takes place May 1-3 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Conference attendees can experience live calls with the Newo AI Receptionist, see real-time multi-location call routing in action and secure a special AAO-only onboarding offer by booking a meeting with the Newo team.

"Orthodontic and dental practices miss up to 62% of inbound calls during off-hours, weekends, or when staff are tied up with patients in the chair, while call centers lose another 9-30% of calls to long hold times during peak hours," said Luba Rein, co-founder and chief growth & people officer at Newo.ai. "Every missed call is a missed new-patient consult. We can help prevent that revenue leak: our agents work 24/7, handle up to 1,000 concurrent calls and have helped practices add up to $350,000 or more in additional revenue per location, per year."

Unlike entry-level voice bots that hallucinate, skip script steps or book appointments at the wrong time, Newo.ai is purpose-built for the realities of orthodontic and multi-location dental operations. Key features include:

Multi-location call escalation and routing . The agent knows which services are offered at which locations, handles different working hours and time zones and can redirect patients to the nearest available provider to maximize chair utilization.

. The agent knows which services are offered at which locations, handles different working hours and time zones and can redirect patients to the nearest available provider to maximize chair utilization. Industrial-grade reliability . A "zero hallucination" architecture with built-in supervisor agents delivers 99.6% accuracy. It's trained on hundreds of orthodontic and dental scenarios: new and existing patient appointments, child patient appointments, insurance, cancellations and more.

. A "zero hallucination" architecture with built-in supervisor agents delivers 99.6% accuracy. It's trained on hundreds of orthodontic and dental scenarios: new and existing patient appointments, child patient appointments, insurance, cancellations and more. Ultra-realistic, sub-second voice . Newo.ai is the only platform on the market using voice-to-voice technology on an industrial scale. Agents reason while they speak, empathize, laugh and even whisper, a critical edge when handling anxious parents and high-value consult inquiries.

. Newo.ai is the only platform on the market using voice-to-voice technology on an industrial scale. Agents reason while they speak, empathize, laugh and even whisper, a critical edge when handling anxious parents and high-value consult inquiries. Omnichannel functionality . Practices and call centers benefit from a single agent with one shared memory across phone, SMS, web chat, email, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Yelp and more.

. Practices and call centers benefit from a single agent with one shared memory across phone, SMS, web chat, email, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Yelp and more. Easy setup, dependable uptime. Newo.ai's One-Click Creator analyzes the practice's website and produces a production-ready agent in minutes; automatic LLM failover keeps the agent live even when underlying providers degrade

"Orthodontic practices are leaving real money on the table every time a call goes to voicemail or sits on hold," said Rein. "AAO 2026 is where we're showing the orthodontic community what an AI receptionist looks like when it's actually built for healthcare scheduling, not just a repurposed call-center bot."

Practices and partners can stop by Booth #873 or schedule a dedicated time with Newo.ai during the show: https://calendly.com/ryan-mcmanus-newo/aao.

For more information about Newo.ai, visit newo.ai.

About Newo.ai

Newo.ai builds industrial-grade AI Voice + Text Receptionists for orthodontic, dental and other healthcare practices, multi-location service businesses and call centers. The platform's patented multi-agent architecture, voice-to-voice Gen3 audio stack and built-in supervisor agents deliver 99.6% accuracy, sub-second latency and 99.99% uptime, at a scale that supports hundreds of concurrent calls per location. Practices using Newo.ai have added up to $350,000+ in additional secured revenue per location, per year, with omnichannel coverage across phone, SMS, web chat, email and major social and review platforms. Learn more at newo.ai.

SOURCE Newo.ai