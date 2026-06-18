Newton™ Launches Computer and Meeting Designs for Sequel™ Lenses, Available Through VSP

With the addition of Sequel Computer and Sequel Meeting, Sequel lenses with Convergence Boost™ technology bring digital eye strain relief to more patients.

COPPELL, TX, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton, the vision care technology company behind Neurolens® and Sequel, has announced its expansion of its Sequel lens line to include Sequel Computer and Sequel Meeting. As with all Sequel lenses, Sequel Computer and Sequel Meeting both include proprietary Convergence Boost™ technology, the only lens solution to optimize both clear and comfortable vision by helping eyes work better together during prolonged screen time. Both lenses are available through VSP, along with the full Sequel portfolio of lenses.

Sequel Computer is designed for heavy computer users who spend hours each day in front of their laptop or desktop. With 50% of the total ADD power located at the fitting point, Sequel Computer lenses are optimized for viewing distances up to 4 feet.

Sequel Meeting is ideal for patients whose visual demands include extended periods looking at computer monitors, as well as across their workspace. With 30% of the total ADD power located at the fitting point and optimized for viewing distances up to 10 feet, Sequel Meeting delivers visual clarity and comfort throughout the workday, from the desk to the boardroom.

With the addition of Sequel Computer and Sequel Meeting, the Sequel lens portfolio now offers six (6) premium designs available through VSP, all with Convergence Boost technology, to help deliver visual clarity and comfort to patients:

Sequel 0 – Single vision lens with no ADD Power Boost

– Single vision lens with no ADD Power Boost Sequel 38 – Single vision lens with 0.38D ADD Power Boost

– Single vision lens with 0.38D ADD Power Boost Sequel 67 – Single vision lens with 0.67 ADD Power Boost

– Single vision lens with 0.67 ADD Power Boost Sequel PAL – Progressive lens

– Progressive lens Sequel Computer – Optimized for up to 4 ft

– Optimized for up to 4 ft Sequel Meeting – Optimized for up to 10 ft

The Proliferation of Digital Eye Strain

Digital eye strain is a nearly universal challenge. Common symptoms include tired, dry, itchy, or watery eyes, difficulty concentrating, blurred vision, headaches, and sore shoulders, neck or back. With adults spending an average of 7+ hours a day on screens1 and approximately 80% of them struggling with digital eye strain,2 an effective solution is urgently needed.

The Sequel Advantage

Traditional digital eye strain lenses target accommodation, leaving the convergence burden unaddressed. Sequel is different in that it is the first lens to optimize both through the application of proprietary Convergence Boost technology. Through the incorporation of a subtle prismatic effect in the near and lower intermediate visual zones, Convergence Boost technology reduces the cumulative load on the eyes from the thousands of small convergence movements requiring precise muscular control made daily when looking at screens. The result? 91% of patients reported a reduction in their digital eye strain symptoms3, and Sequel progressive lens wearers experienced an average of 71% reduction in digital eye strain.4

"Many of my patients spend hours each day switching between computers, phones, and near work, and they're looking for a solution that supports the way they actually use their eyes," said Collin Gray, OD, Owner of Eyecare of Lehi in Lehi, UT. "Sequel lenses with Convergence Boost technology help address the visual demands that can contribute to fatigue during sustained near tasks, while availability through VSP, broadens the range of patients able to access this premium technology."

About Newton

Newton is an innovation company transforming vision care through exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. With patented Contoured Prism™ technology in the Neurolens portfolio and proprietary Convergence Boost technology in Sequel lenses, Newton empowers eye care providers to deliver measurable relief while elevating the standard of care industry-wide. For more information, visit www.newton.tech.

References

Vision Center (March 2025). "The Impact of Screen Time on Vision: 2025 Statistics & Trends." The Vision Council. 2022 Digital Habits Focused Insights. 2022. Sequel Lenses with Convergence Boost Technology: Clinically Meaningful Relief from Digital Eye Strain. White paper. Data on file. N=29 (Sequel 38), N=27(Sequel 67). Newton, 2025. Sequel PAL: Visual Comfort, Clarity, and Digital Eye Strain Relief in Progressive Lens Wearers. White paper. Data on file. N=41. Newton, 2026.

SOURCE Newton