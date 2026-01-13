Newton Expands Access to Neurolens and Sequel Technologies with ABB Labs

Key Highlights:

Expanded Access to Innovation: ABB Labs' extensive US-based independent laboratory network brings Newton's Neurolens® and Sequel™ technologies to thousands of additional independent optometry practices across North America

ABB Labs' extensive US-based independent laboratory network brings Newton's Neurolens® and Sequel™ technologies to thousands of additional independent optometry practices across North America Strengthened Service Network: The partnership significantly expands Newton's existing lab network and brings ABB's known operational excellence, quality, and support to Newton's growing practitioner base while accelerating product availability nationwide

The partnership significantly expands Newton's existing lab network and brings ABB's known operational excellence, quality, and support to Newton's growing practitioner base while accelerating product availability nationwide Aligned Mission: Both companies share commitment to empowering independent optometry with advanced lens solutions that deliver measurable patient relief beyond traditional vision correction

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton (formerly Neurolens), an innovation company transforming eye care through exceptional patient experiences and outcomes, announced today that it has selected ABB Labs as a strategic lab partner, one of the nation's largest independent optical laboratory networks. This collaboration dramatically expands access to Newton's innovative lens portfolio, including Neurolens and Sequel, by leveraging ABB Labs' US-based footprint and established relationships with independent optometry.

The partnership between Newton and ABB Labs expands access to Neurolens and Sequel lenses.

Through this strategic vendor partnership, thousands of additional independent eye care practices gain seamless access to Newton's groundbreaking technologies: Neurolens with patented Contoured Prism™ technology for relief from headaches, neck pain and motion sickness and Sequel every day lens with proprietary Convergence Boost™ technology for unparalleled visual comfort and clarity both on screen and off. This collaboration comes at a pivotal time as Sequel lenses recently became available through VSP coverage, making premium Convergence Boost™ technology accessible to millions of patients.

ABB Labs' extensive independent laboratory network and operational excellence will enable more practices to offer patients relief from eye misalignment and digital eye strain symptoms.

"This partnership represents a transformative moment in our ability to serve independent optometry," said Davis Corley, CEO of Newton. "ABB Labs doesn't just expand our manufacturing capacity, it multiplies our reach across the United States. ABB's scale and reputation will strengthen our existing Newton lab network to continue to provide product availability, quality and service to our growing Newton customer base."

ABB Labs have the industry's best service and quality of any national lab network, according to the results from a recent independent study*. ABB Labs customers had a satisfaction rating of 92% with over 98% of lab orders meeting customer quality expectations. Additionally, more customers planned on continuing to do business with ABB than any other lab; 9 out of 10 customers put their trust in ABB Labs and said they would remain an ABB Labs customer in 12 months.

"We're excited to expand our ABB Labs portfolio to include Newton products. This business partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional quality, innovative solutions, and outstanding service that helps independent eye care practices to differentiate, grow and provide the best possible patient care," said James Gilchrist, President, ABB Optical Group.

Exclusive Launch Offer

New ABB customers can take advantage of an exclusive launch offer designed to make it easier than ever to bring Newton's proven lens technology into their practice. This limited-time partnership incentive is available only to new Newton customers working with ABB Optical Group.

Newton's Neurolens and Sequel lenses are now available to order through ABB Labs. Visit http://info.abboptical.com/Newtonlenses to get started.

*Data Source: According to an independent study of 307 eyecare professionals conducted by Emergent Research. Data on file.

About Newton

Newton is an innovation company transforming eye care through exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. With patented Contoured Prism technology in the Neurolens portfolio and breakthrough Convergence Boost technology in Sequel lenses, Newton empowers eye care providers to deliver measurable relief while elevating the standard of care industry-wide.

For more information, visit www.newton.tech

About ABB Optical Group

ABB Optical Group is the largest independent provider of optical products, services, and business solutions in the eye care industry committed to helping provide better vision for patients. ABB operates through three business pillars: ABB Contact Lens, ABB Labs, and ABB Business Solutions.

ABB is focused on the future of eye care professionals and helping them succeed by making practices more efficient through access, choice and consultation and the single source convenience so they can focus on what matters most. Visit abboptical.com for more information.

