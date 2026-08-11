NexAnnuity Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting its Mission of Powering Innovative Retirement Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexAnnuity today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, product positioning and materials, and website at nexannuity.com . The rebrand marks the next chapter for the retirement solutions business, which was founded in 2018 and has expanded its annuity platform, product set, and distribution footprint over the past several years.

The new brand is built around the tagline "Powering Innovative Retirement Solutions," which reflects the company's commitment to helping individuals prepare for retirement with confidence. NexAnnuity was established with a clear mission: to develop and deliver innovative retirement solutions that address the needs of today's retirees and future generations. At a time when demographic shifts, economic uncertainty, and evolving retirement expectations are reshaping the insurance and annuity landscape, the company has focused on modernizing retirement solutions while its affiliate insurer maintains the financial discipline and commitment to policyholders that are the hallmarks of a successful insurer.

The rebrand comes after a period of sustained growth. Since its founding in 2018, NexAnnuity has grown its insurance platform to approximately $950 million in assets. That growth has been supported by continued product development, including the 2025 launch of the NexCompounder Fixed Index Annuity, designed to help individuals pursue retirement savings goals through a combination of growth potential, principal protection, and tax-deferred accumulation. As part of the rebrand, the original multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) product, available in 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year guarantee periods, will be known as the NexHaven MYGAs.

"The NexAnnuity brand reflects both who we are today and where we are headed," said Brad Heiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of NexAnnuity. "For advisors, it represents a growing platform built to deliver differentiated retirement solutions with clarity, discipline, and long-term value. For policyholders, it reinforces our commitment to providing products that help them protect principal, participate in growth opportunities, and plan for retirement with greater confidence."

NexAnnuity's retirement solutions are currently issued by The Ohio State Life Insurance Company (Ohio State Life), which has operated for more than 115 years, is licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia and holds a Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) from AM Best.1

NexAnnuity is part of the Nex family of companies, which includes an investment management organization, a bank, an insurance company, and other financial services that, together with its affiliates, oversee approximately $33 billion2 in total platform assets.

The new brand is live across NexAnnuity's website and digital channels, and updated materials will be rolled out to distribution partners and financial professionals in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit nexannuity.com or call (855) 890-5206.

About NexAnnuity

NexAnnuity is a retirement solutions business based in Dallas, Texas, which was founded in 2018. It includes NexAnnuity Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company that owns Ohio State Life, as well as affiliates and subsidiaries that offer investment advisory services through SEC-registered investment advisors, insurance services, wealth management, and annuity and insurance distribution services to clients throughout the United States. NexAnnuity distributes annuities that are issued by its affiliate Ohio State Life.3 NexAnnuity also distributes annuity and life products offered by non-affiliated insurance companies. For more information, visit nexannuity.com .

About The Ohio State Life Insurance Company

For more than 100 years, Ohio State Life has helped individuals and families pursue financial security through insurance solutions focused on protection, stability, and retirement planning. Throughout its history, the company has remained committed to helping policyholders prepare for the future with confidence. Today, Ohio State Life continues that tradition through a disciplined approach to product development, a focus on long-term stewardship, and a commitment to delivering value and service for generations to come.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, including important risks and disclosures, visit nexpoint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Kristen (Thomas) Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

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1 A.M. Best reiterated its Financial Strength Rating ("FSR") of B+ (Good) and Issuer Credit Rating ("ICR") of bbb- (Good), both with Stable outlook, for The Ohio State Life Insurance Company on 4/8/26.

2 As of 03/31/2026. Includes approximately $15.7B in assets under management across NexPoint and its affiliates, as well as approximately $17.4B in assets held on the balance sheet of NexBank, an FDIC-insured commercial bank.

3 Insurance and annuity products, optional features, and riders are not available in all states. "NexAnnuity" and "Nex" are marketing names for the entity that, through its network of financial services affiliates, provides investment management, product development, financial services expertise and management services to Ohio State Life retirement products.

SOURCE NexAnnuity