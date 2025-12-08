NexAnnuity Announces the Launch of NexCompounder Fixed Index Annuity--A Modern Solution Designed to Assist with Retirement Savings

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexAnnuity announced the launch of the NexCompounder Fixed Index Annuity (FIA), designed to help individuals take their retirements to the next level with growth potential, principal protection, and tax-deferred accumulation.

A Flexible Approach to Retirement Savings

The NexCompounder FIA is engineered for policyholders/investors seeking both growth and protection. With a minimum initial premium of $25,000 and the ability to add additional premium in the first year, policyholders can tailor their annuities to meet evolving retirement goals. The FIA product supports a range of plan types, including IRAs, non-qualified accounts, and employer-sponsored plans, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of savers.

Diversified Index Strategies

Currently, NexCompounder FIA offers account options linked to the following three major market indexes:

S&P 500® Index: A benchmark for large-cap U.S. equities;

Nasdaq-100® Index (12% Volatility Control): Focused on innovative growth and technology stocks with lower volatility than the Nasdaq-100® Index; and

Franklin US Core Plus Index (7.5% Volatility Control): Is a multi-asset index that takes a diversified, well-balanced approach to investing.

Interest is credited annually based on positive index performance, with strategies including one year point-to-point cap rates and participation rates. Policyholders/Investors benefit from a guaranteed floor, ensuring their principal is protected even in volatile markets.

Additional Features

Tax-Deferred Growth: Earnings accumulate tax-deferred until withdrawal.

Free Withdrawals: Up to 10% of the contract value may be withdrawn annually after the first policy year, subject to minimum balance requirements.

Death Benefit: Full accumulation value paid to beneficiaries.

Account Reallocation: Policyholders may adjust allocations on each contribution anniversary.

Commitment to Innovation and Service

The Ohio State Life Insurance Company (Ohio State Life), in partnership with NexAnnuity, continues its tradition of delivering modern retirement solutions. The NexCompounder FIA reflects the company's commitment to providing products that adapt to changing financial landscapes and client needs.

About NexAnnuity

NexAnnuity is a retirement solutions business based in Dallas, Texas that was founded in 2018 and includes NexAnnuity Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company that owns Ohio State Life, as well as affiliates and subsidiaries that offer investment services through SEC-registered investment advisors, insurance services, wealth management, and annuity and insurance distribution services to clients throughout the US. NexAnnuity distributes annuities, including the NexCompounder FIA, that are issued by its affiliate Ohio State Life. NexAnnuity also distributes annuity and life products offered by non-affiliated insurance companies. For more information, visit https://www.nexannuity.com/.

About The Ohio State Life Insurance Company and General FIA Disclosures

Ohio State Life, whose home office is in Dallas, Texas, issues the NexCompounder FIA as well as other annuity products. The NexCompounder FIA is subject to state regulations, so the NexCompounder FIA and certain features or optional benefits thereof may not be available in all states. In particular, Ohio State Life is not licensed in Connecticut, Maine, New York, and Vermont and operates in California under License No. 08115. Annuity contracts have limitations. Please consult your annuity policy contract for the actual terms and conditions that apply, including the definitions, limitations and exclusions, and charges. Ohio State Life may change or discontinue a product at any time. All guarantees, including any optional benefits, are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Ohio State Life. The NexCompounder FIA, like all annuities, is an insurance product and not insured by the FDIC, the NCUSIF, or a federal government agency. "NexAnnuity" and "Nex" are marketing names for the entity that, through its network of financial services affiliates, provides investment management, product development, financial services expertise, and management services to Ohio State Life retirement products.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and insurance solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit https://www.nexpoint.com/.

Indices Disclaimers

Each of S&P 500® Index, Nasdaq-100® Index (12% Volatility Control), and Franklin US Core Plus Index (7.5% Volatility Control) has licensed its respective Index to NexAnnuity for use by The Ohio State Life Insurance Company to be used as a component of the NexCompounder FIA products. For more information about the Indices, including important disclaimers for each, visit https://www.nexannuity.com/terms-of-use/.

Availability and Contact

The NexCompounder FIA is available in most states, subject to licensing requirement and regulatory approval. For more information, visit https://www.nexannuity.com or call (855) 890-5206.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Kristen (Thomas) Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexAnnuity