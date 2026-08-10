Nexio Power Unveiled PICO Propane and Fuels Demonstration Truck at Red River Crossroads Propane Expo

PRODUCTION-INTENT CLASS 7 PROPANE TRUCK ENTERS COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION SERVICE WITH TOP REGIONAL PROPANE RETAILER

NACOGDOCHES, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexio Power, Inc. unveiled the PICO Propane and Fuels demonstration vehicle at the 2026 Red River Crossroads Propane Expo, taking the wraps off a production-intent Class 7 propane bobtail finished in full PICO dress. The reveal took place Saturday, August 8, on the expo floor at Booth 630 inside the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas. After the show, the truck has entered commercial fleet service with PICO Propane and Fuels, the retail brand of Meritum Energy Holdings and one of the largest regional propane distributors in the country.

Nexio Power CEO Gary Winemaster, right, and Meritum Energy Holdings President and CEO Chris Hill, left, unveil the PICO Propane and Fuels demonstration truck at the 2026 Red River Crossroads Propane Expo in Irving, Texas, on Saturday, August 8.

PICO is one of the first fleet operators to run a Nexio propane truck in commercial demonstration service. The PICO branded truck will operate on routes across South Texas and puts a production-intent propane platform in the hands of a top-tier propane retailer.

The demonstration truck is built on Nexio's 7.2-liter supercharged V-8 propane platform, mated to an Allison 3500 RDS six-speed automatic. PICO will operate the vehicle in daily fleet duty and share operational data with Nexio's engineering team as the company advances EPA and CARB certification with support from the $6 million PERC commitment.

PICO carries the propane inside its own supply network, which removes the fueling question that slows most alternative-fuel pilots. The vehicle refuels at PICO locations across Texas and pulls economic and reliability data from the routes PICO already runs every day. That gives Nexio real-world field validation and gives PICO an in-market answer for customers asking whether propane belongs in their next commercial vehicle spec.

"The propane industry has been searching for decades for a dedicated propane OEM bobtail. Nexio is delivering that platform, and PICO's commitment to propane makes them the ideal fleet to demonstrate what it can do in real-world service. PICO's leadership as an early adopter sends a strong message to the market about its confidence in propane-powered bobtails and its continued commitment to propane as a transportation fuel," said Gary Winemaster, CEO of Nexio Power, Inc.

"We are excited to be a part of getting this new truck on the road and proving its capabilities in a real-world operating environment," said Christopher Hill, President and CEO of Meritum Energy Holdings. "We have watched the Nexio team take this project from concept to reality over the last few years and we believe this truck will be a game changer for not only our company, but for the entire propane industry and any industry operating a Class 7 truck fleet."

Red River Crossroads

The Red River Crossroads Propane Expo & Conference is the combined annual gathering of the Texas Propane Gas Association and the Oklahoma Propane Gas Association, and it is the most important propane industry event in the region Nexio calls home. The conference ran August 6–7 at the Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas. The expo floor opened Saturday, August 8, at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.

The PICO truck was on display throughout the expo day at Booth 630.

About PICO Propane and Fuels

PICO Propane and Fuels is the retail brand of Meritum Energy Holdings, LP, a leading distributor of propane, refined fuels, oils, and compressed natural gas across Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Meritum operates one of the largest regional propane distribution networks in the country, delivering approximately 55 million gallons of propane and more than 60 million gallons of refined fuels annually across its combined operations. Learn more at picopropane.com.

About Nexio Power, Inc.

Nexio Power, Inc. designs and manufactures purpose-built, propane-powered Class 5–7 commercial vehicles engineered for performance, reliability, and reduced total cost of ownership. Headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas, with planned manufacturing expansion in Lufkin, Nexio combines advanced engineering with domestic production and a commitment to building skilled-trade careers in East Texas. Learn more at nexiotrucks.com.

www.NexioTrucks.com

SOURCE Nexio Power, Inc.