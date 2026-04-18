Nexio Launches NexioTrucks.com

NACOGDOCHES, Texas, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexio Power, Inc. today announced the launch of NexioTrucks.com, a ground-up rebuild of the company's digital presence, replacing its previous site, Nexio.eco. The new platform provides fleet operators, dealers, and propane industry stakeholders with direct access to detailed vehicle specifications, interactive fleet economics tools, and comprehensive service resources.

Nexio's New Website Nexio Savings Calculator

"NexioTrucks.com was designed with the same discipline and intention as our vehicles, clean, intelligent, and built for the future. It reflects how Nexio is leveraging the latest technology to redefine the standard for modern commercial transportation," said Jeremy Lessaris, Chief Marketing Officer for Nexio Power, Inc.

A Platform Built Around the Product

NexioTrucks.com organizes its Class 5–8 propane-powered vehicle lineup across four model categories: Single Rear Axle (4x2), Tandem Rear Axle (6x2), Tractor Series, and Stripped Chassis. Each model page outlines powertrain data, weight ratings, wheelbase configurations, and transmission options.

The platform also introduces Nexio's proprietary vehicle architecture, including PowerCore, Cab Command, and IntelliSafe. Each system is supported by dedicated technical pages detailing Nexio's features, from PowerCore's 7.2-liter supercharged V-8 producing 330 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque to IntelliSafe's integrated safety suite featuring radar-assisted braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection.

Fleet Economics & Emissions Calculator

Nexio developed the site's Fleet Value Calculator in partnership with an independent science and engineering firm, leveraging EPA-certified emissions data to model both financial and environmental impact.

Fleet managers can adjust key variables, fleet size, operating days, mileage, fuel economy, and pricing, to instantly compare operating costs and emissions against diesel, and receive a customized fleet report delivered to their inbox. The tool translates complex regulatory and environmental data into clear, decision-ready insights, enabling operators to evaluate both cost efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

At default assumptions and current EIA-published average diesel prices ($5.60/gal as of the week of Apr 13, 2026), the model projects approximately $2.6 million in annual fleet savings, along with significant emissions reductions, including 97% lower NOx and 52% lower particulate matter compared to diesel.

Fleet Service & Support

The Service & Support section outlines Nexio's comprehensive after-sales model, which begins prior to vehicle deployment. The company's onboarding process includes technician training, diagnostic tool provisioning, and parts pre-positioning at fleet locations.

Nexio operates a centralized parts distribution hub in Lufkin, Texas, providing next-day and expedited shipping across North America. The platform details four layers of ongoing support: a national network of certified maintenance providers, a Field-Follow program embedding factory-trained technicians during initial deployment, mobile service units for on-site maintenance, and 24/7 technical support with direct access to Nexio's engineering team.

Visit Nexio Trucks

The site is now live at www.NexioTrucks.com. Fleet operators and dealers can request specification sheets, run custom fleet analyses, and locate authorized service and refueling partners through the platform.

About Nexio Power, Inc.

Nexio Power, Inc. is a Texas-based manufacturer of propane-powered commercial vehicles and alternative fuel engines. The company's platform is designed from the ground up for propane, delivering diesel-competitive performance with significantly lower operating costs and emissions. Nexio's vehicles serve propane distribution, delivery, and Class 5–8 commercial fleet applications. Learn more at nexiotrucks.com.

SOURCE Nexio Power, Inc.