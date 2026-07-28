Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Releases Share Registration Data

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Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

Jul 28, 2026, 12:19 ET

MIDLAND, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today announced the following:

The Company wishes to reassure shareholders that our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Co. (EQ) has confirmed for us that all shares from our recently announced special dividend of common stock were successfully distributed within their system on July 22, 2026.

Next Bridge has received numerous requests from shareholders to release data regarding the share totals held by brokerage firms at EQ. In the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, the Company provides the following data for shareholder use and reference.

The table below displays "bulk certificate" share numbers registered at EQ by each alphabetically listed brokerage firm on July 8, 2026, the Date of Record for our recently completed dividend distribution. We also wish to acknowledge that based on publicly available information and data from multiple sources, the Company is aware this data does not accurately reflect the actual total shares credited to shareholders within several of these firms.

FIRM

SHARES

AL-WATANIEH FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

3,477

APEX CLEARING CORPORATION

2,643,570

AXOS CLEARING

15,848

B RILEY SECURITIES

1,200

BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG

1

BARNARD NOMINEES LIMITED

735

BBS SECURITIES INC /CDS

486

BMO NESBITT BURNS INC

100

BMO NESBITT BURNS INC

76,005

BMO NESBITT BURNS INC /CDS**

177,519

BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH

90

BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH

183,582

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP

4,910

BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT

103,495

BOFA SECURITIES INC

6,531

CACEIS BANK ITALY BRANCH /

1,150

CACEIS BANK SWITZERLAND BRANCH /

2,000

CACEIS BANK/CA SA/CAT CL 3RD PARTY A/C

389,615

CACEIS BK/QUINTET EUROPE/

415

CANACCORD GENUITY CORP /CDS

18,310

CAPITAL INVESTMENT AND BROKERAGE

6,300

CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC

13

CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC

10,417,569

CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC

17,049,299

CHENKO FINANCE CORP

30,000

CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC /CDS

38,999

CITADEL SECURITIES LLC

2,994

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC

20,953

CREDENTIAL QTRADE SECURITIES INC

75,981

CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC /CDS

25,071

CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG

7,450

CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC

3,500

CURVATURE SECURITIES LLC

1,290

D A DAVIDSON & CO

26,000

DBS BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

2,000

DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC

80

DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC /CDS

87,253

DIRECTA S I M P A CONTO TERZI

8,119

ELEMENT CAPITAL MASTER FUND

174,509

FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA ULC/CDS

125

FIFTH THIRD BANK

2,500

FOLIO INVESTMENTS INC

54

FUTU SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL

15,000

GERLACH & CO

2,921,352

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO

15,742

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC

339,654

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES

200

HARE & CO LLC

615,146

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN (NOMINEES) LTD

474,996

HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC /CDS

5,490

HILLTOP SECURITIES INC

24,711

HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

70,981

HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

1,190

INEGROUS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

5,000

INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC

1,078,536

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR SERVICES

19,347

INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC

4,500

J P MORGAN SECURITIES LLC

13,533

J. TURNER ENTERPRISES INC

200

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

4,685

JEFFERIES LLC

11,318

JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC

12,910

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

52,354

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK

100

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA

488,932

JPMORGAN SECURITIES LLC

1,347,150

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

1,323

LAWSHARE NOMINEES LIMITED

50,674

LPL FINANCIAL

141,326

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

8,560

LSI CORPORATION TEMPORARY SERVICES

1,000

LUVERSA

30,000

MANULIFE SECURITIES INC/CDS

950

MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER

1,651,224

MIZUHO TRUST & BANKING CO (USA)

200

MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC

995,346

MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC II

6,500

MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC/ SL CONDUIT

70

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC

30

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC

2,693,372

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC

5,462,258

MURIEL SIEBERT & CO INC

2,600

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC

488

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC

3,000

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC

10,601

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC /CDS

412

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA FINANCIAL INC

103,600

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

55

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

241

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

350

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

3,220

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

156,796

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

760,967

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

15,174,412

NAVY BANCORP INC.

6,250

NBF INC

56,828

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

7,058

PERETO SECURITIES AS

28,150

PERSHING INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES

4,233

PERSHING LLC

26,245

PERSHING LLC

207,769

PERSHING LLC

679,462

PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED

29,986

PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XBCLT

106,710

PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XECLT

9,660

PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XFCLT

12,475

PHILLIP CAPITAL INC

83,727

QUESTRADE INC

8,000

QUESTRADE INC /CDS**

711,692

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC

118,072

RAYMOND JAMES LTD /CDS**

2,245

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC

17,848

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC

1,930,000

RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC

18,092

RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC

122,339

RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC

13,227

RF SECURITIES CLEARING LP

518

ROBERT W BAIRD & CO INCORPORATED

7,317

ROBINHOOD SECURITIES LLC

11,047,755

SAGICOR INESTMENTS JAMAICA LTD

100

SALE MEDIA STOCKHOLM AB

14,442

SCENIC-RIDGE INVESTMENTS INC

3,000

SCOTIA CAPITAL INC

1,000

SCOTIA CAPITAL INC

359,807

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN

8,000

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO

550

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY

999

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY

12,471

STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO INC

7,100

TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC

2,211

TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC

2,644,220

TD PRIME SERVICES LLC/STOCK LOAN

10,000

THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

16,758

TIGER BROKERS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

10,750

TRADE UP SECURITIES INC

2,622

TRADESTATION SECURITIES

406

TRADEUP SECURITIES INC

24,026

TRADING 212 UK LIMITED

8,214

TRADING 212 UK LIMITED

393,304

TRANSACT NOMINEES LIMITED

489

TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK FBO

172

U S BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

16,578

UAB SILNERA

30

UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

4,115

UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

100,235

UBS SECURITIES LLC

63

UBS SECURITIES LLC

74,749

VANGUARD MARKETING CORP

563,832

VANGUARD MARKETING CORP.

635,844

VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION

230,194

VELOX CLEARING LLC

1,898

VIRTU AMERICAS LLC

720

VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC

1,689

VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC

7,038

WEALTH NOMINEES LIMITED

25,822

WEALTHSIMPLE INVESTMENTS INC

197,675

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC

3,450

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC

15,308

WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC

33,325

WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC

791,682

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES LLC

10,004

If your shares are held at one of the listed firms and are not credited to your account(s), please contact that firm directly with your inquiries. It is the responsibility of your brokerage firm or financial institution to credit your dividend shares into your individual account(s) appropriately.

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this and other Company news as it develops, please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the "Investor Email Form". You may also follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available to view at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

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