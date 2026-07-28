Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Releases Share Registration Data

MIDLAND, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today announced the following:

The Company wishes to reassure shareholders that our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Co. (EQ) has confirmed for us that all shares from our recently announced special dividend of common stock were successfully distributed within their system on July 22, 2026.

Next Bridge has received numerous requests from shareholders to release data regarding the share totals held by brokerage firms at EQ. In the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, the Company provides the following data for shareholder use and reference.

The table below displays "bulk certificate" share numbers registered at EQ by each alphabetically listed brokerage firm on July 8, 2026, the Date of Record for our recently completed dividend distribution. We also wish to acknowledge that based on publicly available information and data from multiple sources, the Company is aware this data does not accurately reflect the actual total shares credited to shareholders within several of these firms.

FIRM SHARES AL-WATANIEH FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,477 APEX CLEARING CORPORATION 2,643,570 AXOS CLEARING 15,848 B RILEY SECURITIES 1,200 BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG 1 BARNARD NOMINEES LIMITED 735 BBS SECURITIES INC /CDS 486 BMO NESBITT BURNS INC 100 BMO NESBITT BURNS INC 76,005 BMO NESBITT BURNS INC /CDS** 177,519 BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH 90 BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH 183,582 BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP 4,910 BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT 103,495 BOFA SECURITIES INC 6,531 CACEIS BANK ITALY BRANCH / 1,150 CACEIS BANK SWITZERLAND BRANCH / 2,000 CACEIS BANK/CA SA/CAT CL 3RD PARTY A/C 389,615 CACEIS BK/QUINTET EUROPE/ 415 CANACCORD GENUITY CORP /CDS 18,310 CAPITAL INVESTMENT AND BROKERAGE 6,300 CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC 13 CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC 10,417,569 CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC 17,049,299 CHENKO FINANCE CORP 30,000 CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC /CDS 38,999 CITADEL SECURITIES LLC 2,994 CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC 20,953 CREDENTIAL QTRADE SECURITIES INC 75,981 CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC /CDS 25,071 CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG 7,450 CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC 3,500 CURVATURE SECURITIES LLC 1,290 D A DAVIDSON & CO 26,000 DBS BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED 2,000 DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC 80 DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC /CDS 87,253 DIRECTA S I M P A CONTO TERZI 8,119 ELEMENT CAPITAL MASTER FUND 174,509 FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA ULC/CDS 125 FIFTH THIRD BANK 2,500 FOLIO INVESTMENTS INC 54 FUTU SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL 15,000 GERLACH & CO 2,921,352 GOLDMAN SACHS & CO 15,742 GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC 339,654 GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES 200 HARE & CO LLC 615,146 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN (NOMINEES) LTD 474,996 HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC /CDS 5,490 HILLTOP SECURITIES INC 24,711 HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 70,981 HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS 1,190 INEGROUS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC 5,000 INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC 1,078,536 INTERACTIVE INVESTOR SERVICES 19,347 INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC 4,500 J P MORGAN SECURITIES LLC 13,533 J. TURNER ENTERPRISES INC 200 JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC 4,685 JEFFERIES LLC 11,318 JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC 12,910 JPMORGAN CHASE BANK 52,354 JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK 100 JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA 488,932 JPMORGAN SECURITIES LLC 1,347,150 KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 1,323 LAWSHARE NOMINEES LIMITED 50,674 LPL FINANCIAL 141,326 LPL FINANCIAL LLC 8,560 LSI CORPORATION TEMPORARY SERVICES 1,000 LUVERSA 30,000 MANULIFE SECURITIES INC/CDS 950 MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER 1,651,224 MIZUHO TRUST & BANKING CO (USA) 200 MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC 995,346 MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC II 6,500 MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC/ SL CONDUIT 70 MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC 30 MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC 2,693,372 MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC 5,462,258 MURIEL SIEBERT & CO INC 2,600 NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC 488 NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC 3,000 NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC 10,601 NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC /CDS 412 NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA FINANCIAL INC 103,600 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 55 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 241 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 350 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 3,220 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 156,796 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 760,967 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 15,174,412 NAVY BANCORP INC. 6,250 NBF INC 56,828 OPPENHEIMER & CO INC 7,058 PERETO SECURITIES AS 28,150 PERSHING INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES 4,233 PERSHING LLC 26,245 PERSHING LLC 207,769 PERSHING LLC 679,462 PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED 29,986 PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XBCLT 106,710 PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XECLT 9,660 PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XFCLT 12,475 PHILLIP CAPITAL INC 83,727 QUESTRADE INC 8,000 QUESTRADE INC /CDS** 711,692 RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC 118,072 RAYMOND JAMES LTD /CDS** 2,245 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC 17,848 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC 1,930,000 RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC 18,092 RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC 122,339 RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC 13,227 RF SECURITIES CLEARING LP 518 ROBERT W BAIRD & CO INCORPORATED 7,317 ROBINHOOD SECURITIES LLC 11,047,755 SAGICOR INESTMENTS JAMAICA LTD 100 SALE MEDIA STOCKHOLM AB 14,442 SCENIC-RIDGE INVESTMENTS INC 3,000 SCOTIA CAPITAL INC 1,000 SCOTIA CAPITAL INC 359,807 SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN 8,000 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO 550 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY 999 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY 12,471 STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO INC 7,100 TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC 2,211 TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC 2,644,220 TD PRIME SERVICES LLC/STOCK LOAN 10,000 THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 16,758 TIGER BROKERS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD 10,750 TRADE UP SECURITIES INC 2,622 TRADESTATION SECURITIES 406 TRADEUP SECURITIES INC 24,026 TRADING 212 UK LIMITED 8,214 TRADING 212 UK LIMITED 393,304 TRANSACT NOMINEES LIMITED 489 TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK FBO 172 U S BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 16,578 UAB SILNERA 30 UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 4,115 UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 100,235 UBS SECURITIES LLC 63 UBS SECURITIES LLC 74,749 VANGUARD MARKETING CORP 563,832 VANGUARD MARKETING CORP. 635,844 VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION 230,194 VELOX CLEARING LLC 1,898 VIRTU AMERICAS LLC 720 VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC 1,689 VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC 7,038 WEALTH NOMINEES LIMITED 25,822 WEALTHSIMPLE INVESTMENTS INC 197,675 WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC 3,450 WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC 15,308 WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC 33,325 WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC 791,682 WELLS FARGO SECURITIES LLC 10,004

If your shares are held at one of the listed firms and are not credited to your account(s), please contact that firm directly with your inquiries. It is the responsibility of your brokerage firm or financial institution to credit your dividend shares into your individual account(s) appropriately.

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this and other Company news as it develops, please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the "Investor Email Form". You may also follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available to view at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.