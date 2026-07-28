Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Releases Share Registration Data
News provided byNext Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.
Jul 28, 2026, 12:19 ET
MIDLAND, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today announced the following:
The Company wishes to reassure shareholders that our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Co. (EQ) has confirmed for us that all shares from our recently announced special dividend of common stock were successfully distributed within their system on July 22, 2026.
Next Bridge has received numerous requests from shareholders to release data regarding the share totals held by brokerage firms at EQ. In the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, the Company provides the following data for shareholder use and reference.
The table below displays "bulk certificate" share numbers registered at EQ by each alphabetically listed brokerage firm on July 8, 2026, the Date of Record for our recently completed dividend distribution. We also wish to acknowledge that based on publicly available information and data from multiple sources, the Company is aware this data does not accurately reflect the actual total shares credited to shareholders within several of these firms.
|
FIRM
|
SHARES
|
AL-WATANIEH FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
3,477
|
APEX CLEARING CORPORATION
|
2,643,570
|
AXOS CLEARING
|
15,848
|
B RILEY SECURITIES
|
1,200
|
BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG
|
1
|
BARNARD NOMINEES LIMITED
|
735
|
BBS SECURITIES INC /CDS
|
486
|
BMO NESBITT BURNS INC
|
100
|
BMO NESBITT BURNS INC
|
76,005
|
BMO NESBITT BURNS INC /CDS**
|
177,519
|
BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH
|
90
|
BNP PARIBAS NEW YORK BRANCH
|
183,582
|
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP
|
4,910
|
BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT
|
103,495
|
BOFA SECURITIES INC
|
6,531
|
CACEIS BANK ITALY BRANCH /
|
1,150
|
CACEIS BANK SWITZERLAND BRANCH /
|
2,000
|
CACEIS BANK/CA SA/CAT CL 3RD PARTY A/C
|
389,615
|
CACEIS BK/QUINTET EUROPE/
|
415
|
CANACCORD GENUITY CORP /CDS
|
18,310
|
CAPITAL INVESTMENT AND BROKERAGE
|
6,300
|
CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC
|
13
|
CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC
|
10,417,569
|
CHARLES SCHWAB & CO INC
|
17,049,299
|
CHENKO FINANCE CORP
|
30,000
|
CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC /CDS
|
38,999
|
CITADEL SECURITIES LLC
|
2,994
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC
|
20,953
|
CREDENTIAL QTRADE SECURITIES INC
|
75,981
|
CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC /CDS
|
25,071
|
CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG
|
7,450
|
CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC
|
3,500
|
CURVATURE SECURITIES LLC
|
1,290
|
D A DAVIDSON & CO
|
26,000
|
DBS BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
|
2,000
|
DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC
|
80
|
DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC /CDS
|
87,253
|
DIRECTA S I M P A CONTO TERZI
|
8,119
|
ELEMENT CAPITAL MASTER FUND
|
174,509
|
FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA ULC/CDS
|
125
|
FIFTH THIRD BANK
|
2,500
|
FOLIO INVESTMENTS INC
|
54
|
FUTU SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL
|
15,000
|
GERLACH & CO
|
2,921,352
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO
|
15,742
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC
|
339,654
|
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES
|
200
|
HARE & CO LLC
|
615,146
|
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN (NOMINEES) LTD
|
474,996
|
HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC /CDS
|
5,490
|
HILLTOP SECURITIES INC
|
24,711
|
HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|
70,981
|
HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
1,190
|
INEGROUS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
|
5,000
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC
|
1,078,536
|
INTERACTIVE INVESTOR SERVICES
|
19,347
|
INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC
|
4,500
|
J P MORGAN SECURITIES LLC
|
13,533
|
J. TURNER ENTERPRISES INC
|
200
|
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
|
4,685
|
JEFFERIES LLC
|
11,318
|
JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC
|
12,910
|
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK
|
52,354
|
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK
|
100
|
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA
|
488,932
|
JPMORGAN SECURITIES LLC
|
1,347,150
|
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|
1,323
|
LAWSHARE NOMINEES LIMITED
|
50,674
|
LPL FINANCIAL
|
141,326
|
LPL FINANCIAL LLC
|
8,560
|
LSI CORPORATION TEMPORARY SERVICES
|
1,000
|
LUVERSA
|
30,000
|
MANULIFE SECURITIES INC/CDS
|
950
|
MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER
|
1,651,224
|
MIZUHO TRUST & BANKING CO (USA)
|
200
|
MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC
|
995,346
|
MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC II
|
6,500
|
MORGAN STANLEY & CO LLC/ SL CONDUIT
|
70
|
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
|
30
|
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
|
2,693,372
|
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
|
5,462,258
|
MURIEL SIEBERT & CO INC
|
2,600
|
NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC
|
488
|
NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC
|
3,000
|
NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC
|
10,601
|
NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC /CDS
|
412
|
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA FINANCIAL INC
|
103,600
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
55
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
241
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
350
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
3,220
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
156,796
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
760,967
|
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|
15,174,412
|
NAVY BANCORP INC.
|
6,250
|
NBF INC
|
56,828
|
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
|
7,058
|
PERETO SECURITIES AS
|
28,150
|
PERSHING INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES
|
4,233
|
PERSHING LLC
|
26,245
|
PERSHING LLC
|
207,769
|
PERSHING LLC
|
679,462
|
PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED
|
29,986
|
PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XBCLT
|
106,710
|
PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XECLT
|
9,660
|
PERSHING NOMINEES LIMITED A/C XFCLT
|
12,475
|
PHILLIP CAPITAL INC
|
83,727
|
QUESTRADE INC
|
8,000
|
QUESTRADE INC /CDS**
|
711,692
|
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC
|
118,072
|
RAYMOND JAMES LTD /CDS**
|
2,245
|
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC
|
17,848
|
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC
|
1,930,000
|
RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC
|
18,092
|
RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC
|
122,339
|
RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC
|
13,227
|
RF SECURITIES CLEARING LP
|
518
|
ROBERT W BAIRD & CO INCORPORATED
|
7,317
|
ROBINHOOD SECURITIES LLC
|
11,047,755
|
SAGICOR INESTMENTS JAMAICA LTD
|
100
|
SALE MEDIA STOCKHOLM AB
|
14,442
|
SCENIC-RIDGE INVESTMENTS INC
|
3,000
|
SCOTIA CAPITAL INC
|
1,000
|
SCOTIA CAPITAL INC
|
359,807
|
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN
|
8,000
|
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO
|
550
|
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY
|
999
|
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY
|
12,471
|
STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO INC
|
7,100
|
TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC
|
2,211
|
TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC
|
2,644,220
|
TD PRIME SERVICES LLC/STOCK LOAN
|
10,000
|
THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
|
16,758
|
TIGER BROKERS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
|
10,750
|
TRADE UP SECURITIES INC
|
2,622
|
TRADESTATION SECURITIES
|
406
|
TRADEUP SECURITIES INC
|
24,026
|
TRADING 212 UK LIMITED
|
8,214
|
TRADING 212 UK LIMITED
|
393,304
|
TRANSACT NOMINEES LIMITED
|
489
|
TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK FBO
|
172
|
U S BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|
16,578
|
UAB SILNERA
|
30
|
UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
|
4,115
|
UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
|
100,235
|
UBS SECURITIES LLC
|
63
|
UBS SECURITIES LLC
|
74,749
|
VANGUARD MARKETING CORP
|
563,832
|
VANGUARD MARKETING CORP.
|
635,844
|
VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION
|
230,194
|
VELOX CLEARING LLC
|
1,898
|
VIRTU AMERICAS LLC
|
720
|
VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
|
1,689
|
VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
|
7,038
|
WEALTH NOMINEES LIMITED
|
25,822
|
WEALTHSIMPLE INVESTMENTS INC
|
197,675
|
WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
|
3,450
|
WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
|
15,308
|
WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
|
33,325
|
WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
|
791,682
|
WELLS FARGO SECURITIES LLC
|
10,004
If your shares are held at one of the listed firms and are not credited to your account(s), please contact that firm directly with your inquiries. It is the responsibility of your brokerage firm or financial institution to credit your dividend shares into your individual account(s) appropriately.
About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.
The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.
Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this and other Company news as it develops, please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the "Investor Email Form". You may also follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available to view at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website.
Investor Relations Contact:
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.
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