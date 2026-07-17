Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Provides Guidance Regarding Dividend Share Distributions

MIDLAND, Texas, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today announced the following:

The Company has received a significant number of inquiries from shareholders concerned about the accuracy, timeliness and reliability of dividend shares being credited to them. In response to this, our transfer agent Equiniti Trust Co. (EQ) has provided assurance that within their system, all directly registered shareholder accounts, including those holding paper certificates, as well as all brokerage account "bulk certificates" will be credited with dividend shares on a one for thirty (1:30) basis on July 22, 2026.

The subsequent crediting of dividend shares to individual shareholder accounts within each brokerage firm is the responsibility of each firm, but shareholders should rest assured the shares will be added to their brokerage firms' bulk certificate(s) appropriately.

There will be no formal Corporate Action regarding this matter, as Next Bridge is not DTCC compatible. Questions regarding the crediting of individual brokerage account(s) with the dividend shares should be addressed directly to your brokerage firm.

Next Bridge Chairman and CEO Greg McCabe stated, "I am pleased to reassure our loyal shareholders that the team at Equiniti is of the highest caliber of professionalism and reliability. Their recordkeeping and task execution abilities are impeccable. We have heard shareholder concerns regarding ledger inaccuracies, and while we do not know the true width and breadth of any imbalances that may exist, we hold on to our confidence that no brokerage firm would knowingly or willingly credit illegitimate shares into their customers' accounts. At best, this would be a violation of applicable securities laws and at worst, it would be a breach of the public's trust tantamount to theft from both our shareholders and our Company."

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this and other Company news as it develops, please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the "Investor Email Form". You may also follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available to view at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.