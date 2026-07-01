Next Level Apparel becomes official apparel partner of Got Sole's 2026 U.S. tour, connecting premium blank apparel to sneaker and streetwear's live customization marketplace.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Apparel, a family-founded wholesale leader in premium, ethically sourced blank apparel, has been named the official apparel partner of Got Sole for its 2026 U.S. tour, marking a continued expansion into streetwear and pop culture spaces where customization and creative expression sit at the center of the experience.

Next Level Apparel x Got Sole Announce 2026 Partnership as Official Apparel Partner for U.S. Culture Festival Series

The Got Sole festival series has become one of the most active live marketplaces in global sneaker culture, bringing together thousands of collectors, designers, and vendors across sneakers, streetwear, trading cards, vintage apparel, and luxury goods. As the tour has grown into a multi-city platform – spanning New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami, as well as international stops – it has evolved into a physical intersection of commerce and culture, where what people wear, collect, and create is constantly in motion.

That environment makes Next Level Apparel a natural extension of the experience. Known for its premium blank garments, rigorous ethical sourcing, and industry-leading printability, the brand has become a foundation for creators and decorators who rely on quality as the starting point for customization, not the end result.

This collaboration also builds on Next Level Apparel's ongoing relationship with Brooklyn-born, South Florida-based graffiti and pop art creator Kever Ones (Gene Michael), whose bold lettering and graffiti-meets-pop style first came to life through a mural installation for a brand project in Florida earlier this year. For the Got Sole 2026 Tour, that artwork is being reinterpreted and extended into limited-edition custom sneaker boxes, with unique city-specific designs for each stop on the tour, each packed with Next Level Apparel's 7200 Heavyweight T-Shirts – chosen for their relaxed, streetwear-inspired fit, premium feel, and everyday comfort – reflecting the shift toward oversized silhouettes in modern streetwear.

Creatively produced in partnership with Hittn' Skins, the boxes will be available at each tour stop while supplies last in Chicago (July 25), Los Angeles (September 19), and Miami (October 24) – bringing the collaboration directly to attendees as a tangible extension of the culture that defines the festival.

"Next Level Apparel exists at the intersection of quality, craft, and creative expression," said Etienne Houseknecht, Head of Marketing, Next Level Apparel. "Got Sole is a live marketplace built on customization and culture—where sneakers and streetwear are not only collected, but remade and reinterpreted by the community. Our products are already a core part of that ecosystem as the blank canvas behind much of that creativity, and this partnership brings that connection directly to the event floor."

"Got Sole has always been about the people who live and breathe this culture - collectors, creators, and communities coming together in one place," said Jonathan DiModica, Founder and CEO of Got Sole. "Our 2026 tour with Next Level Apparel brings that spirit to life through product and storytelling that reflects the energy on the floor and what fans experience at each stop."

For more information about Next Level Apparel, please visit: www.nextlevelapparel.com/.

About Next Level Apparel:

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded pioneer in blank apparel for decades, is now the leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks. Its craftsmanship and rigorous ethical sourcing—verified through leading programs such as the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Oritain, Fair Labor Association, Altana, and TrusTrace—are made for movement and designed for timeless style. The company never compromises on quality for price, nor sacrifices customer service for scale, delivering the best return on investment for customers' businesses and the best cost per wear for their end consumers. With multiple custom fabrics engineered for all printing and embellishing needs, Next Level Apparel delivers flawless fit, ultimate printability, and unmatched quality control, designing products to last, reducing waste, and ensuring customers' brands get worn with pride for many years.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE Next Level Apparel