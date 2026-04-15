WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oritain, global leaders in forensic origin verification, today announced that Next Level Apparel, the number one wholesale producer and seller of premium blank apparel, has joined Oritain's Membership Program at Gold level, reinforcing their focus on ethical sourcing, supply chain transparency and independent verification of product origin.

Next Level Apparel Joins Oritain’s Global Membership Program

Next Level Apparel has supported the global fashion sector for more than 20 years, building a reputation for craftsmanship, quality and responsible sourcing. Over the last few years, Next Level Apparel has worked with Oritain to support the integrity of its cotton textile products through independent, science-based verification, and in 2026 expanded this as one of Oritain's earliest Gold Members.

Today, Next Level Apparel not only engineers superior fabrics and timeless style, but also demonstrates leadership in responsible business practices, from ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency to reducing environmental impact.

As Eric Simsolo, President of Next Level Apparel, explains, "Integrity has always been central to how we operate at Next Level Apparel, and working with Oritain allows us to support our sourcing standards with forensic origin verification, providing our customers with greater clarity and confidence in where our materials come from, from fiber through to finished product."

Oritain's Membership Program connects members with a global community of responsible buyers and suppliers all committed to the highest standards of supply chain transparency. Oritain's Gold Membership represents its most robust program, with access to faster test turnaround times, dedicated account management and supply chain insights, supporting ongoing, programmatic verification across complex global supply chains.

As Gemma Lynch, Chief Customer Officer at Oritain, notes, "By embedding independent, science-based origin verification into their supply chain, Next Level Apparel is strengthening confidence in both their products and the claims that support them, while contributing to greater transparency and trust across the apparel industry."

Video:

A newly released video offers an on‑the‑ground view of how Next Level Apparel and Oritain are approaching supply chain transparency, highlighting the messages that matter most.

Click here to watch the full video

About Oritain:

Oritain is a global leader in forensic origin verification. Our proprietary methodology verifies origin through multiple analytical techniques – including isotopes, trace elements, and non-traditional isotopes – combined with advanced statistical modelling and a comprehensive global reference database. Our verification programs are trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Oritain works with some of the world's leading brands to help them achieve regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and meet market demand through verifying the provenance of their products. To learn more, visit www.oritain.com.

About Next Level Apparel:

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded pioneer in blank apparel for decades, is now the leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks. Its craftsmanship and rigorous ethical sourcing—verified through leading programs such as the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Oritain, Fair Labor Association, Altana, and TrusTrace—are made for movement and designed for timeless style. The company never compromises on quality for price, nor sacrifices customer service for scale, delivering the best return on investment for customers' businesses and the best cost per wear for their end consumers. With multiple custom fabrics engineered for all printing and embellishing needs, Next Level Apparel delivers flawless fit, ultimate printability, and unmatched quality control, designing products to last, reducing waste, and ensuring customers' brands get worn with pride for many years.

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SOURCE Next Level Apparel