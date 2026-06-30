NexTide Media Launches Kraken, A Live Intelligence Tool That Turns Streaming Conversations into Audience Insights

New Tool Analyzes Real-Time Chat and Audio to Help Brands Strategically Show Up in Livestream Media

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTide Media, the leading livestream adtech platform built for brand safety, today launched Kraken, a live intelligence tool that turns real-time creator conversations into audience insights, contextual targeting, and campaign intelligence.

NexTide's Kraken Discovery Portal NexTide's Kraken Logo

Kraken addresses a gap that has long frustrated marketers: the inability to understand what livestream audiences are talking about in real-time. By monitoring creator audio, live chat, sentiment, and buying signals across NexTide's network of 700+ premium streamers across all leading livestream platforms, Kraken identifies where brands have the strongest authentic fit and when audiences are most receptive. For creators, Kraken translates community conversations into easy-to-understand, brand-ready first-party data, moving beyond follower count and surface-level CCV to analyze what audiences actually discuss and engage with in real time.

"Kraken is built for a media environment that moves in real time. The most valuable audience signals are happening inside live creator communities and conversations that traditional media tools were never designed to understand," said Alexander Guerrero, NexTide Media Founder and CEO. "Kraken gives brands the intelligence to make smarter media decisions and understand how livestream audiences respond."

Unlike social listening tools designed for static platforms, hashtags, and published posts, NexTide built Kraken specifically for the live environment. It tracks terminology, competitor keywords, product mentions, sentiment themes, and buying-intent indicators in real time, then translates those signals into creator recommendations, audience segmentation, and campaign optimization.

Kraken can be customized to analyze brand, competitor, and category-level conversations. It helps marketers see where their brand fits within the livestream community and where audience interest is emerging.

"Kraken changes creator discovery from a manual search process into a live intelligence layer. By continuously structuring livestream audio and chat at scale, Kraken creates a real-time map of which creators, communities, and moments fit each brand or category - and why," said Jonathan "JJ" Liebig, NexTide Media Chief Technology Officer.

Kraken works alongside NexTide's existing LiveGuard™ technology across the full campaign lifecycle. Before activation, Kraken helps identify brand-safe creator fit. During live execution, LiveGuard™ provides real-time protection, while Kraken powers post-campaign intelligence and measurement across NexTide formats, including OmniBanners, Immersive Frames, and custom integrations.

By matching creators more precisely to each brand's identity and audience, we expect measurable improvements in click-through rates (CTR) and other key campaign performance metrics.

Trusted by brands including State Farm, Welch's ZERO Sugar, and Scott's Lawn Care, NexTide is setting the new standard for creator-led livestream advertising - bringing intelligence and measurable performance to live media.

About NexTide Media

NexTide is an ad-tech platform transforming creator-led livestreams into scalable performance media. Through a network of more than 700 creators across Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and other live platforms, NexTide delivers authentic advertising experiences built for real-time audience engagement. Powered by LiveGuard™ and Kraken, NexTide combines intelligence-driven brand safety with creator audio and chat analysis to deliver impactful in-stream brand campaigns. Built buyer-first, NexTide makes live scalable, safe, and effective for modern brands.

Media Contacts

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Erika Satler, Ali Smith

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323.602.0091

SOURCE NexTide Media