NexTide Media Partners with Frameplay to Deliver Scalable, Brand-Safe Livestream Advertising

Scott's Lawn Care campaign showcases creator-led engagement, native in-game advertising, and real-time brand safety technology

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTide Media and Frameplay are collaborating to bring scalable, brand-safe advertising to the livestream ecosystem, combining NexTide's creator network and real-time brand safety technology with Frameplay's expertise in in-game advertising to connect brands with audiences through play. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a safe, standardized, and scalable ecosystem for brands, creators, and audiences, with a focus on the future of audience engagement. Together, NexTide and Frameplay are redefining how audiences engage with brands and deepen brand affinity by shifting focus from traditional gaming placements to broader platform-based experiences.

Frameplay logo

The collaboration launched with a two-month campaign for Scott's Lawn Care, which was seeking new, innovative channels to expand its reach among its homeowner audience. Leveraging NexTide LiveGuard™, a real-time AI-powered brand safety and campaign control technology, alongside Frameplay's advertising infrastructure, the brand was able to easily and confidently meet its audience in the spaces they spent time. The campaign demonstrated scalable creator collaboration, featuring creators such as JeromeASF, LEGIQN, Towelliee, Dorki, UpAndAdam, Dysfunction, and BaileyGoat, among others, while driving measurable engagement across banners, panels, and chatbot integrations.

The campaign reached a combined 3.3M views and an estimated 3M followers across all streamers. Additionally, in the first 32 days, the campaign delivered engagement rates 4x higher than those of standard digital display formats and captured real-time community sentiment to provide deeper insights into audience preferences.

"Frameplay is a natural complement to what we're building at NexTide. By combining their native in-game advertising technology with our creator network, we're creating a more connected and effective ecosystem for brands," said Alexander Guerrero, Founder and CEO of NexTide Media. "The viewer experience is central to everything we do. When audiences feel engaged rather than interrupted, campaigns perform better for brands, creators, and viewers alike."

The collaboration also streamlined the full influencer marketing workflow, from creator discovery and partnership management to content performance measurement. The campaign is powered by NexTide's network of more than 700 premium creators across Twitch, YouTube Live, and Kick

"Gaming and livestreaming aren't emerging channels anymore. They're where culture lives. Frameplay's in-game advertising platform, combined with NexTide's creator network, gives brands a powerful way to meet their audience in those moments, with the safety, transparency, and authenticity that both brands and players expect. The Scott's Lawn Care campaign is proof it works," said Amanda Rubin, SVP Play at Frameplay.

"Scott's Lawn Care was an ideal launch partner for this collaboration," said Adam Colin, Client Partner Director at Frameplay. "The campaign showcased how brands can integrate naturally into livestream and gaming environments in ways that feel authentic to audiences while still delivering measurable results."

With livestreaming as a largely untapped frontier for brand engagement, the partnership brings together in-game advertising and creator-led livestream engagement into a more unified offering for brands.

About NexTide Media

NexTide is a modern media network that turns live streaming into a turnkey buy by positioning streamers as the publishers of modern culture, serving as the facilitator between them and brands. Through our streamer partnerships, we deliver native, conversational ad experiences that engage audiences authentically. With LiveGuard™ by NexTide, we provide patent-pending, real-time brand safety at every stage of a campaign, giving marketers the certainty and confidence to fully embrace live. Built buyer-first, NexTide makes live scalable, safe, and effective for modern brands.

About Frameplay

Frameplay connects brands with people through play, on the screen that connects us all. Frameplay prioritizes safety, standardization, and scalability to deliver non-interruptive ads that add value to the player experience and amplify brand affinity.

Everyone plays, and Frameplay is how brands show up there. Across a network of 5,000+ mobile games, Frameplay enables brands to integrate seamlessly into gameplay through intrinsic display, video, rewarded experiences, sponsorships, and live streaming. By combining premium inventory, brand-safe environments, and transparent measurement, Frameplay helps advertisers reach audiences in ways that feel authentic, immersive, and impactful — driving stronger attention and recall than traditional digital channels.

Learn more at frameplay.com.

Media Contacts

Lucky Break PR

Erika Satler, [email protected], 323.602.0091

Ali Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE NexTide Media