Nextivity Upgrades 5G Enterprise DAS Systems, Improving Private 5G and IoT Network Capabilities

Self-configuring systems support 5G NSA and FirstNet

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, today announced enhancements to its 5G portfolio with the upgraded CEL-FI QUATRA 100M DAS solution and the introduction of the CEL-FI GO G51 cellular booster for the Americas. Together, these systems expand Nextivity's ability to deliver high-performance, scalable 5G connectivity for enterprise environments, supporting private 5G, FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, and advanced IoT applications.

The upgraded CEL-FI QUATRA 100M is a 5G SA/NSA enterprise DAS solution engineered for demanding indoor environments. Supporting both FDD and TDD bands, the system delivers high throughput, low latency, and consistent performance for mission-critical applications. With built-in IoT enablement, including integrated Ethernet ports and support for Nextivity SMART SERVER ANTENNAs, QUATRA 100M solutions enable a wide range of applications such as operational monitoring, safety systems, and smart building automation across sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and large commercial spaces.

Complementing the QUATRA platform, the CEL-FI GO G51 system offers a compact, self-configuring 5G NR solution to small- and medium-sized buildings in the Americas. Powered by Nextivity's 5th-generation IntelliBoost® technology, GO G51 delivers up to 100 dB system gain, supports dual-band relay for simultaneous 4G LTE and 5G NR operation, and provides seamless connectivity with mid-band 5G capability up to 100 MHz channel bandwidth. The system is operator-approved, fully network safe, and enables remote monitoring and management through the Nextivity WAVE Portal and mobile app, simplifying deployment and ongoing optimization.

"Customers are looking for scalable solutions that not only enhance cellular performance but also unlock new opportunities with private 5G and IoT," said Nextivity CEO Michiel Lotter. "With these upgrades, we are delivering flexible, self-configuring systems that meet the evolving needs of enterprises, while supporting critical communications like FirstNet."

The QUATRA 100M and GO G51 solutions are available across the Americas, supporting a broad range of frequencies, including Band 14 on FirstNet. QUATRA 100M supports bands n77, 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14, n2, n4, n12, n13, and n14. The GO G51 supports bands n77, 2/n2, 12/n12, 14/n14, 17, and 25/n25. Both solutions are available through authorized Nextivity distribution and system integrator partners.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nextivity

Nextivity®, Inc. makes one of the world's most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular DAS, public safety DAS, and private 5G coverage solutions featuring ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Nextivity cellular signal booster products include the popular CEL-FI® line, powered by proprietary IntelliBoost® technology. IntelliBoost uses digital signal processing to enhance performance in real time delivering unbeatable in-building signal coverage to commercial buildings of any size at the lowest cost/m2. Nextivity WAVE Edge Services deliver the market's only DAS-based IoT sensor network infrastructure – allowing customers to leverage their cellular and public safety coverage solutions to transform their business.

CEL-FI solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators around the world. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Suzanne Corbo

Nextivity

[email protected]

SOURCE Nextivity, Inc.