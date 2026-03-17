ROUSH YATES ENGINES FORMS TECHNICAL ALLIANCE WITH NEXTIVITY

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roush Yates Engines and Nextivity announce a strategic technical partnership to enhance connectivity, communication, and operational efficiency across Roush Yates' advanced manufacturing and engine development facilities.

Nextivity, based in San Diego, California, designs and develops intelligent cellular coverage solutions that deliver industry-leading performance, reliability, and network-safe signal amplification. Their award-winning CEL-FI systems are engineered to provide robust in-building cellular coverage for mission-critical environments, ensuring uninterrupted communication where precision and speed are paramount.

"Nextivity is a technology-driven organization focused on delivering reliable connectivity solutions," said Todd English, CEO of Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. "Seamless communication across our facilities is critical to maintaining our competitive edge in NASCAR and manufacturing solutions for various industries that include aerospace, defense, space, and medical. Aligning with innovative partners like Nextivity ensures our team can operate at peak efficiency without interruption."

"As an industry technology leader, Roush Yates Engine and Manufacturing Solutions teams need seamless connectivity every minute of every day," said Michiel Lotter, CEO of Nextivity. "Both in the factory and trackside, having a reliable network infrastructure keeps the team connected and focused on what they do best – helping their customers win. We are pleased to support Roush Yates through this partnership and look forward to integrating our 'Do More with DAS' IoT solutions into Roush Yates factories to enhance both communications and overall operations."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and continuous improvement, ensuring both organizations remain at the forefront of technology within motorsports and other industries.

For more information about Roush Yates Engines and its world-class partners, click here.

About Nextivity

Nextivity®, Inc. makes the world's most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private 5G coverage solutions featuring ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Nextivity cellular signal booster products include the popular CEL-FI® line, powered by proprietary IntelliBoost® technology. IntelliBoost uses digital signal processing to enhance performance in real time for unbeatable in-building cellular coverage for commercial buildings of any size at the lowest cost/m2. Nextivity WAVE Edge Services deliver the market's only DAS-based IoT sensor network infrastructure – allowing customers to leverage their cellular coverage solution to transform their business.

CEL-FI solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators around the world. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Suzanne Corbo

Nextivity

[email protected]

SOURCE Nextivity, Inc.