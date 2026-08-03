NextPlat to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on Thursday, August 13, 2026

Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on August 13, 2026.

NextPlat's CEO, President and CEO of Global Operations, David Phipps, its Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Ferrio and Vice President of Healthcare Operations, Birute Norkute will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as other recent developments. Investors are requested to submit their questions for the Q&A portion of the call prior to August 10, 2026, at [email protected].

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779 Conference webcast https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770457&tp_key=6a139162d1

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770457&tp_key=6a139162d1 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.nextplat.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time through August 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13761874

For more information about NextPlat, please visit www.NextPlat.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to provide access to high quality healthcare and pharmacy services supporting patients, providers, institutions, and public-sector organizations and creating online sales channels for the sales of products to domestic and international consumers. Through its subsidiaries, NextPlat provides pharmacy and healthcare data management services and prescription fulfillment services in the United States and operates an e-commerce division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.