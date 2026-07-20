NextPlat's PharmcoRx Earns NABP Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation Strengthening its Credentials for New Opportunities with Healthcare Institutions and Providers

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide,today announced that its PharmcoRx subsidiary has been accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®).The achievement represents an important milestone in the Company's strategy to strengthen the capabilities, enhance its market position, and support the long-term growth of its healthcare operations.

NABP's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation signifies to patients, payers, and providers that the pharmacy organization is recognized for providing an advanced level of pharmacy services and disease management for patients taking medications that require special handling, storage and distribution requirements. Specialty pharmacies coordinate patient education, promote adherence and ensure appropriate medication use. This voluntary accreditation process required PharmcoRx to demonstrate compliance with a comprehensive set of practice standards and evaluated the pharmacy on patient management, quality management, and regulatory compliance. The Company believes that independent validation can enhance PharmcoRx's standing with large healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and other potential partners evaluating qualified specialty pharmacy organizations.

Birute Norkute, Vice President of Healthcare Operations at NextPlat, said, "Receipt of NABP Specialty Pharmacy accreditation is a significant milestone in the continued development of PharmcoRx and provides independent validation of the clinical, operational and compliance infrastructure we have been building. Through NABP accreditation and our continued focus on innovative approaches to technology services and patient care solutions we offer, our team is committed to serving the evolving needs of our growing network of institutional clients and building confidence in PharmcoRx as their preferred pharmacy services partner."

Accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® is part of PharmcoRx's multi-year effort to enhance the commercial potential of its healthcare operations. These ongoing efforts include expanding the variety and scope of high value pharmacy and specialty care services offered to retail customers while scaling its reach in support of multi-facility institutional healthcare providers operating across the United States.

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About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to provide access to high quality, diversified healthcare and pharmacy services and assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing them to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. Through its subsidiaries, NextPlat provides pharmacy and healthcare data management services and prescription fulfilment services in the United States and operates an e-commerce division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy®

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public's health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to enhance the commercial potential of its healthcare operations and expand the variety and scope of the high value pharmacy and specialty care services offered as a result of accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.