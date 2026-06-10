Nextworld Launches Agentic Development: Prompt-to-Production Software for the Enterprise

New capability uses coordinated AI agents and specification-driven development to close the gap between AI-generated prototypes and production-ready enterprise systems

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, the AI-native enterprise platform for eliminating Shadow ERP™, today announced the general availability of Agentic Development, a new capability addressing the widening gap in the market between AI-generated prototypes and production-ready enterprise systems. The new feature enables teams to describe operational problems in natural language and receive production-ready, governed enterprise software in return.

AI-powered app builders have made it faster than ever to generate a working prototype from a prompt, but the path from prototype to production remains unsolved for most organizations. Crucial business functions such as security, governance, compliance, integration, testing, and long-term maintainability still fall to the teams adopting these tools, and the resulting applications frequently operate outside IT oversight, creating new layers of ungoverned risk.

The industry is beginning to reckon with this reality. Recent research has surfaced significant security vulnerabilities in AI-generated code, and enterprise leaders across sectors have raised concerns about deploying AI-built applications that lack the governance controls their organizations require. The pattern is familiar: teams move fast, but the output doesn't survive contact with production.

As a result, Nextworld built Agentic Development to break the pattern.

A different architecture, not a faster prototype

Where most AI building tools assign a single agent to generate code from a prompt, Agentic Development deploys a coordinated team of AI agents that mirror a real software development team. Product Owner Agents translate business needs into formal specifications. Design and Development Agents build the application against those specs. Quality Assurance Agents generate and execute tests to verify the output meets requirements. The result is software that has been specified, built, and tested before it ever reaches a user.

"Most agentic development tools stop at the prototype. Nextworld's Agentic Development covers the full software development lifecycle giving teams the ability to go from a natural language prompt to a governed, production-ready application in hours without creating shadow IT or putting the burden of security and compliance back on IT," said Vito Solimene, co-founder and chief technology officer of Nextworld.

The agent architecture is only half the story. Underpinning how those agents interact with the platform at runtime is Nextworld's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, and the way it's built is what separates it from how most teams are implementing MCP today. Rather than relying on a fixed library of pre-built tool calls, an approach that hits hard limits as query complexity grows, Nextworld's implementation uses Code Mode, which allows agents to write and execute logic dynamically at runtime inside a secure, sandboxed environment. Agents discover available platform primitives, compose the logic they need for a given task, and execute it server-side. Data never enters the large language model's context window. Role-based access controls and audit logging apply automatically, because the sandbox operates under the same security model as the rest of the platform.

The architectural foundation is specification-driven development. Rather than treating generated code as the end product, Agentic Development captures user requirements in a formal, AI-readable specification that persists across the entire lifecycle. As the user iterates, the specification evolves, and the agents rebuild the application to match. The specification is the durable asset. The generated application is a commodity that can be recreated at any point without losing the intent behind it.

Enterprise-grade by construction

Everything built through Agentic Development inherits the full operational foundation of the Nextworld Platform. Security, role-based access controls, audit trails, lifecycle management, and zero-downtime upgrades are not configured after the fact. They are inherited automatically, because every application runs on Nextworld's metadata-driven architecture.

This is a meaningful distinction from approaches that generate standalone applications requiring separate infrastructure, security models, and deployment pipelines. On Nextworld, there is no "last mile" between building an application and operating it in production. The platform handles governance so teams can focus on solving the operational problem.

"Everything produced by our Agentic Development technology is proper Nextworld metadata, governed by the same role-based access controls, audit, and lifecycle controls as the rest of the platform. The specification is the durable artifact, not the code. Nothing built this way becomes shadow IT," Solimene said.

Built for the people closest to the problem

Agentic Development is designed for the business analysts, operations managers, finance leads, compliance teams, and other subject matter experts who understand their organization's processes better than anyone. These are the people who have been describing the same broken workflows for years but lacked the tools to fix them without waiting in an IT backlog.

With Agentic Development, they can describe what they need in natural language and get working software that IT can govern, maintain, and approve. The goal is not to bypass IT. It is to give business teams a way to build on a platform that IT already trusts.

Availability

Agentic Development is available now as part of the Nextworld Platform. Companies interested in experiencing it firsthand can book a hands-on build session at nextw.com.

About Nextworld

Nextworld is an AI-native, enterprise-grade platform that helps organizations build powerful applications fast, automate intelligently, and modernize without disruption. It combines developer AI agents, composable applications, and a perpetually modern architecture so teams can move from idea to enterprise-ready app in minutes, stay upgrade-safe forever, and scale without limits.

For more information, visit www.nextw.com.

https://www.nextw.com/platform/agentic-development

SOURCE Nextworld