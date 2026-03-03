Nextworld Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise Application Platforms from non-ERP Vendors for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition reinforces Nextworld's position as a leading platform for enterprise modernization and intelligent automation

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld today announced it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise Application Platforms from non-ERP vendors in Q1 2026. This marks the third consecutive year Nextworld has earned this recognition, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of enterprise platform innovation.

The Constellation ShortList™ identifies technology vendors that meet rigorous threshold criteria through a research process that includes client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share analysis, and proprietary internal research. Inclusion signals that a vendor delivers on the critical requirements organizations need to drive transformation initiatives forward.

Enterprise application platforms have become essential for organizations looking to modernize operations, connect disparate systems, and build new capabilities without replacing their existing technology investments. The Nextworld Platform addresses these needs by combining no-code application development, AI-native intelligence, and workflow automation within a single, upgrade-safe architecture.

The result is a platform that lets businesses build powerful applications fast, stay upgrade-safe forever, and scale without limits.

"Three consecutive years [on the Constellation ShortList] is a reflection of the team we've built and the platform they ship every day," said Vito Solimene, Nextworld founder and CTO. "We're not chasing hype. We're solving the hard problems: modernization without disruption, AI that actually does something useful, and architecture that doesn't punish you for customizing it."

This recognition reflects Nextworld's continued momentum in a market where the bar keeps climbing. And the best is still ahead.

About Nextworld

The Nextworld Platform is an AI-native, enterprise-grade platform that helps organizations build powerful applications fast, automate intelligently, and modernize without disruption. It combines developer AI agents, composable applications, and a perpetually modern architecture so teams can move from idea to enterprise-ready app in minutes, stay upgrade-safe forever, and scale without limits.

For more information, visit www.nextw.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

SOURCE Nextworld