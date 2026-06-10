NEXXUS® and Ciara Miller Refuse to Shrink in New "Claim Your Space" Campaign

Ciara Miller Claims Her Space with Nexxus

As an entrepreneur, reality TV star, and woman who refuses to shrink when the spotlight gets hot, Ciara is the perfect partner for a campaign and product line designed to take your confidence to the next level. And fresh off the heels of a highly publicized television finale where she masterfully reclaimed her space and power, she's standing taller than ever. In a new, social-first spot debuting June 10 and later hitting digital billboards and streaming platforms, Ciara will be taking over the city streets to show what happens when volume becomes presence, hair becomes attitude, and confidence literally changes the scale of the world around her.

The magic behind it all? The AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray, aka flat hair's worst nightmare. Think: 48 hours of touchable texture and hold for that perfect, done-but-undone style.

"Over the years, I've learned that true confidence isn't about being the loudest voice in the room," said Ciara. "Self-assurance comes with owning who you are and never apologizing for it. That's why I'm so excited to be partnering with Nexxus, a brand that empowers women to take up space. My hair has always been a huge reflection of how I show up in the world, and using the AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray gives it the volume and hold it needs to match my energy. Because if I'm no longer holding myself back to fit in, my hair shouldn't either!"

The "Claim Your Space" campaign will continue to dominate social feeds with an exclusive "red carpet" vignette rolling out shortly after the ad's debut. These digital clips will feature Ciara moving through a world that literally expands around her. But this isn't just her world — Nexxus is inviting every woman who refuses to blend into the background to step into a space where their presence is even more visible, showcasing how the lift of AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray empowers anyone to shift the energy of a room.

The Science Behind the Space You Take

The fan-favorite Nexxus Styling & Finishing Line has entered a new era with sleek, revamped packaging and a commitment to protein protective styling. Leading this evolution is the brand's new hero innovation — the AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray. Together, the collection is designed to help you claim your space with weightless, larger-than-life hair. The ultimate goal? To prove that the confidence to command a room has always been in your DNA. Now, it's in your hair, too.

"Historically, the world has tried to dim the light of women everywhere by pressuring them to be smaller and quieter, but with 'Claim Your Space,' Nexxus is actively working to change that narrative," added Lynn Fischer, Head of Brand, Nexxus North America. "Partnering with Ciara was a natural choice because she perfectly captures what happens when visible, larger-than-life confidence and inner strength come together. The entire Styling & Finishing Line, including the new AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray, was designed to help our consumers channel that same unapologetic power."

As the newest addition to the Nexxus Styling & Finishing Line, the AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray is hybrid styling at its finest, giving you airy volume, effortless lived-in texture, and touchable hold all in one step:

Instant 3D texture : With AIR SHAPE™ Proteomic Polymers that gently separate strands to create literal space between hair fibers, consider this your permission to live as boldly as you feel.

: With AIR SHAPE™ Proteomic Polymers that gently separate strands to create literal space between hair fibers, consider this your permission to live as boldly as you feel. 48-hour touchable hold : Elevate your look with weightless volume and a flexible finish and flexible hold.

: Elevate your look with weightless volume and a flexible finish and flexible hold. Natural movement : 100% of consumers agree the formula maintains the hair's natural, fluid motion.*

: 100% of consumers agree the formula maintains the hair's natural, fluid motion.* Endless versatility : Whether you're creating a fresh look from scratch or reviving a day-two style, you can reapply to hold any look at any time in seconds.

The AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray is available now at mass retailers, along with the rest of the Styling & Finishing Line, for an SRP of $17.99 (6.2 oz).

Ready to claim your space? Watch Ciara's new spot and discover the full Nexxus Styling & Finishing Line by following @nexxushaircare on Instagram and TikTok.

* In a study using the AIR SHAPE™ Workable Hold Texture Spray with 72 consumers on 7.11.2025

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact:

Aile Cheng

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SOURCE Nexxus