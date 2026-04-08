NEXXUS® Welcomes New Era with Christina Aguilera as Face of Keraphix Collection for Stronger, More Resilient Hair

What Every Girl Wants: Christina Aguilera Joins Nexxus

With new, elevated packaging consistent across all product lines and a stronger focus on restoring hair proteins from within, Nexxus is recommitting to the confident woman who expects her products to work as hard as she does. Christina will be the face of both the campaign and the Keraphix Collection itself, representing those at the heart of the brand's new look: A powerful woman who can do it all — and needs her hair care to keep up. As a singer, business owner, and busy mother, she's the perfect fit for a protein science-backed line that makes your hair that much stronger.

"Bleaching, crimping, highlighting…you name it, my hair has been through it," Christina shared. "That's why I'm so excited to join forces with NEXXUS. The Keraphix Collection has been a total game-changer for strengthening hair against breakage, bringing my hair back to life, and protecting it from future damage. As a working mom who's always on the go, I don't always have time for a ton of steps. The Keraphix Liquid Crystallizer Treatment fits so easily into my routine — it's my haircare genie in a bottle."

The Science Behind Nexxus's Breakthrough in Hair Repair and Resistance

Delivering 34 times stronger hair in just one use,* the Keraphix Liquid Crystallizer is the star of both the "Nexxtina" campaign and the collection, strengthening hair from the inside out. Using a leading-edge approach to protein research called proteomics, NEXXUS scientists have identified the key ingredients that when combined, work together to not only repair damage but resist it.

"NEXXUS was born with a mission to prove that the secret to resilient style has always been rooted in science," said Lynn Fischer, Head of Brand, NEXXUS North America. "Christina's looks have defined generations, and her hair evolution makes her the ideal partner to help us welcome our next chapter by reintroducing the world to the power of protein science. We're so excited for fans to meet 'Nexxtina' and learn how to rebuild their hair's protein foundation for their healthiest strands yet."

KRT (Keratin Resistance Therapy) is a breakthrough technology in hair science that rebuilds hair from the inside out. Rooted in proteomic science, which studies the structure of hair at a molecular level, KRT is a revolutionary approach to hair repair. Unlike treatments that only patch up damage, KRT works deep within the hair fiber to restore strength from its core. Powered by liquid crystal serine amino acid, KRT forms a strong yet flexible internal matrix of hair, leaving hair fundamentally stronger and more resilient from cuticle to cortex. This goes beyond surface-level repair to deliver true, structural resilience.

"Our KRT technology is the result of more than 15 years of dedicated NEXXUS R&D research. Instead of a temporary fix, it works to restore damaged hair's strength from the inside out, leaving hair as strong as its original state and more resilient against future damage," said Alfonso Valecillos, Lead Scientist, NEXXUS.

The "Nexxtina" campaign will be rolling out over the next few months through digital, social, and out-of-home, with the first led by the official creative ad dropping on April 23. The spot will debut two days after a special projected billboard at the Domino Sugar Factory in New York on April 21, where consumers can get a sneak peek of Christina's reinvigorated hair.

Shop the NEXXUS Keraphix Collection now at Amazon, Target, Ulta, and Walmart:

Keraphix Damage Repair Shampoo: $17.99**

Keraphix Damage Repair Conditioner: $17.99**

Keraphix Liquid Crystallizer Treatment: $29.99**

To check out the "Nexxtina" campaign and learn more, visit nexxus.com or follow along with @nexxushaircare on TikTok and Instagram.

*vs. non-conditioning shampoo

**pricing is at the discretion of retailer

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

CONTACT: Nikky Dudek, [email protected], 609-240-3057

SOURCE NEXXUS