NFL Star Robert Smith to Headline JumpStart VC Fest, Joining National Speaker Lineup as Startups and Venture Leaders Converge on Cleveland

Speakers from Cleveland to Palo Alto join founders, investors and corporate leaders September 29–30 for panels, showcases and curated matchmaking.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpStart Inc., a nonprofit on a mission to drive economic vitality by connecting entrepreneurs to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed, today announced the speaker lineup for VC Fest. The two-day event focused on "Connecting Vision to Venture" returns to the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland on September 29 and 30, 2026, with premier support from Burton D. Morgan Foundation and presenting support from Thompson Hine LLP.

Robert Smith, 2026 VC Fest Keynote Speaker

Headlining the event is keynote speaker Robert Smith, a Euclid, Ohio native and two-time Ohio Mr. Football who went on to a standout NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before building a second act as a sports media analyst, author and entrepreneur. As founder of Fan Huddle, a digital health and well-being platform that made history as the first former-player-founded company to do a deal with the venture arm of the NFLPA, Smith brings together the perspective of a professional athlete and entrepreneur, closing out VC Fest on September 30 with lessons on competition, resilience, overcoming the odds and building something of your own.

Smith joins a speaker roster drawing founders, investors and corporate leaders to Cleveland from across Ohio and around the country, including Indiana, Florida, California, Georgia and Texas — a sign of the growing national attention on Midwest entrepreneurial activity.

"This lineup includes people who are living that story firsthand, legacy industries partnering with startups, corporates and capital converging around the same opportunities," said Kaleigh Gallagher, Vice President of Tech Services and Network Management at JumpStart. "That's the kind of real-world insight founders, investors and dealmakers don't often get in one place."

Two Days. Two Big Themes.

Tuesday, September 29: AI + Frontier Innovation

Day one goes beyond the AI hype to explore where the next wave of innovation is coming from, how enduring AI companies are built, the rise of agentic AI and how legacy industries are embracing frontier technology.

Building Without Breaking: The Founder Journey with Johnny Crowder (Cope Notes) and Lindsay Karas Stencel (BOLD Ventures, Thompson Hine)

with Johnny Crowder (Cope Notes) and Lindsay Karas Stencel (BOLD Ventures, Thompson Hine) The AI Equalizer: Why the Next Wave of Innovation Won't Be Built Only in Silicon Valley with Yon Raz-Fridman (ONAÏ Fertility, Intrinsic Labs), Dinesh Maheshwari (former CTO, Groq) and Tyler Mantel (Roll Tack Ventures)

with Yon Raz-Fridman (ONAÏ Fertility, Intrinsic Labs), Dinesh Maheshwari (former CTO, Groq) and Tyler Mantel (Roll Tack Ventures) The New American Industrial Economy: Where Legacy Industries Meet Frontier Innovation featuring Casey Klein (Marathon Petroleum) and Guru Vasudeva (Nationwide)

featuring Casey Klein (Marathon Petroleum) and Guru Vasudeva (Nationwide) Beyond the Hype: Building AI Companies That Endure with Rehgan Bleile (AlignAI), Paul Powers (Physna) and Stephen McHale (Graici)

with Rehgan Bleile (AlignAI), Paul Powers (Physna) and Stephen McHale (Graici) Agentic AI: The Next Frontier of Business Transformation presented by Chris Thomas (YNDR)

Wednesday, September 30: HealthTech + The Innovation Ecosystem

Day two turns to healthtech and the broader innovation ecosystem, examining the future of connected health and what happens when startups, corporations and capital work together to build the next generation of companies.

Keynote by Robert Smith (Fan Huddle)

(Fan Huddle) The Connected Health Ecosystem: How the Midwest is Building the Future of Healthcare with Brett Hudspeth (Humana), Nicholas Archer (Cincinnati Children's Hospital) and Melissa Cohen (University Hospitals)

with Brett Hudspeth (Humana), Nicholas Archer (Cincinnati Children's Hospital) and Melissa Cohen (University Hospitals) The Innovation Flywheel: How Corporates, Startups, and Capital Create the Next Wave of Companies with Kaleigh Gallagher (JumpStart), Tim Holcomb (Embarc Collective) and Suraj Maraboyina (Miami University)

This programming adds to a packed itinerary that includes startup showcases, a demo zone, an investor happy hour, a Women in Tech Breakfast and networking throughout the event — all building toward VC Fest's showpiece: curated 1:1 Venture Connections, Investor Connections and Corporate Connections that bring founders, investors and corporate partners together for targeted meetings. Founders and investors who want to participate in matchmaking must register by September 7 to be considered for curated meetings.

Dr. Tonjia Coverdale, a technology executive and three-time CXO with nearly 30 years of experience across Fortune 500 companies, higher education and startups, emcees the event, with JumpStart CEO Lorne Novick delivering the opening welcome. "Whether you're raising a round, looking for your next investment or just trying to understand where founders and funders are seeing opportunity, VC Fest is about creating the conversations and connections that move businesses and our region forward," said Novick. "We're excited to work with our dedicated community partners to create the space for these meaningful exchanges."

Additional VC Fest sponsors include KeyBank, JobsOhio Ventures, JumpStart Ventures, Big Kitty Labs, Project Medtech, University Hospitals Ventures and Taft Law.

For the most up-to-date VC Fest itinerary and to register, visit OhioVCFest.com.

About JumpStart Inc. JumpStart is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to drive economic vitality by connecting entrepreneurs to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed because when businesses thrive, communities benefit. Learn more at jumpstartinc.org.

About Burton D. Morgan Foundation Burton D. Morgan Foundation is a private foundation based in Northeast Ohio dedicated to advancing the principles of free enterprise and entrepreneurship. Established in 1967 by visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist Burt Morgan, the foundation's mission is to strengthen free enterprise by investing in people and entities that embody the entrepreneurial spirit. Through a combination of innovative programs, purposeful partnerships and strategic grantmaking, the foundation nurtures entrepreneurs of diverse ages and stages. Visit bdmorganfdn.org to learn more.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.