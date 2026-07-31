DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS named Preferred National Distributor for all EverPass products and services, which includes NFL Sunday Ticket for commercial establishments

NFL Sunday Ticket and other live sports content is now available for customers through streaming and satellite, creating more ways for businesses to access premium sports content

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV today announced a new multi-year agreement with EverPass Media to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming to bars, restaurants and commercial venues nationwide through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS beginning with the 2026 NFL season.

NFL SUNDAY TICKET AVAILABLE ON DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS THROUGH NEW AGREEMENT WITH EVERPASS

Under the agreement, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS will serve as EverPass' sales, marketing and commercial distribution partner for NFL Sunday Ticket with and without NFL RedZone. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS will also be EverPass' Preferred National Distributor for EverPass streaming platforms throughout the United States. This brings together a major commercial television provider with the commercial rights holder for the NFL's out-of-market package.

The agreement ensures bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos and other commercial establishments can access every out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game through DIRECTV's trusted commercial platform, backed by professional installation, dedicated account management and industry-leading customer support.

"For decades, businesses have trusted DIRECTV to deliver the biggest moments in sports," said Mike Wittrock, Chief Operating Officer at DIRECTV. "This agreement gives businesses more flexibility in how they watch NFL Sunday Ticket and other sports content, with access to one of the most comprehensive commercial sports offerings."

"We're pleased to partner with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS to expand access to live sports for venues. This agreement is about creating greater availability for bars, restaurants and other commercial businesses so they can offer NFL Sunday Ticket – and other live sports content – with flexibility in how they receive the service," said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media.

DIRECTV serves more than 300,000 commercial locations nationwide and remains a leading destination for premium sports programming in commercial venues. Through this agreement, businesses will benefit from a streamlined relationship for sales, service, billing and support while continuing to access the programming their customers expect every week throughout the NFL season.

Beyond NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone, the agreement also gives DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers access to subscribe to other premium sports content on EverPass which can be accessed via streaming or satellite, providing more ways to show the live sports their guest want to watch. Existing EverPass customers will have their services continue as usual.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS will continue offering one of the industry's most comprehensive commercial sports portfolios, including NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone, ESPN+, MLB EXTRA INNINGS, NBA League Pass, NHL Center Ice, MLS Season Pass and other premium sports programming available through a single commercial provider.

Businesses can renew or subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket beginning today by visiting DIRECTV.com/business or contacting their DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS representative. Businesses that subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2025-2026 season will automatically renew for the 2026-2027 season.

About DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is a commercial video industry and a trailblazer in sports content delivery for businesses including hotels, sports bars, restaurants, private offices, salons, airlines, senior living communities, and beyond. By reimagining what's possible, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS helps transform businesses by aggregating, curating, and delivering compelling content that helps keep customers entertained and engaged. Learn more at www.directv.com/forbusiness.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

SOURCE DIRECTV