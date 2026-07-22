With Games Scattered Across More Apps and Channels, the

Campaign Elevates DIRECTV Removing the Hurdles for Football Fans

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV, the home for football for more than 30 years and a leader in bringing live TV and streaming together, today launched a new integrated national campaign featuring football star Saquon Barkley that tackles one of the biggest frustrations facing football fans: finding where to watch the game.

DIRECTV TEAMS UP WITH SAQUON BARKLEY IN NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN TO HELP FOOTBALL FANS EFFORTLESSLY FIND EVERY GAME THIS SEASON

With games spread across more apps, channels, and devices than ever before, following your favorite team has become almost as challenging as the game itself. DIRECTV brings together live games, streaming apps, real-time scores, highlights, and personalized sports discovery in one seamless experience, making it easier for fans to find and enjoy every game.

"Football fans shouldn't have to navigate an obstacle course just to watch games," said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. "For more than 30 years, DIRECTV has been the home of football, and we've stayed focused on making the game easier to find and easier to enjoy, even as the viewing experience has become more complex. By bringing together live games, streaming apps, and everything fans want in one seamless experience, we're removing the hurdles so fans can spend less time searching and more time watching."

The campaign turns Barkley's iconic hurdle into a humorous metaphor for the unnecessary obstacles football fans now jump through just to find the game. In a series of comedic spots, Barkley takes his signature move to increasingly absurd heights through an over-the-top training regimen of jumps, flips, and hurdles that mirrors the maze of apps, passwords, remotes, and platforms fans navigate on game day.

The message is simple. DIRECTV removes the hurdles that get in the way of your football. With the DIRECTV Gemini device and Sports Central, customers can bring together live TV and their favorite streaming subscriptions in one intuitive experience without switching inputs, making it easier to find NFL and college football, follow every matchup, and never miss the moments that matter.

Fans can also choose the DIRECTV MySports Genre Pack®, an industry-first sports-only offering that includes ESPN Unlimited, making it easier than ever to access the sports they love without paying for channels they don't watch. ESPN Unlimited is also included for all DIRECTV Signature satellite and streaming customers with ESPN in their base package.

By bringing the chaos of modern sports viewing to life in a memorable and entertaining way, the campaign reinforces DIRECTV's commitment to making television simpler. It showcases how live games, streaming apps, personalized sports discovery, real-time scores, stats, and highlights come together in one seamless experience built for today's football fan.

The integrated campaign includes a comprehensive suite of creative assets, including 30-second and 15-second television spots, digital video, social media, and online advertising that will roll out throughout the football season. Together, they reinforce DIRECTV's commitment to making football easier to find, easier to access, and easier to enjoy.

Fans can learn more about the campaign and explore DIRECTV's satellite-free streaming options, including MySports and Signature Packages featuring more regional sports than DISH, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV combined, by visiting DIRECTV.com.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps it at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility, and control. For more information, visit www.directv.com.

SOURCE DIRECTV