nFormation, a Membership-based Community For High-performing Executive Women of Color, Launches to Leverage Collective Power and Reimagine Traditional Corporate Power Structures

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nFormation, a first-of-its-kind app-based community for high-achieving women of color (WOC), debuts today, it was announced by Co-Founders Deepa Purushothaman and Rha Goddess. Created by WOC for WOC, nFormation seeks to reimagine traditional power structures to not just help more WOC take their seat at the table in Corporate America but to leverage their collective power to change the way the table is formed.

A vetted, community-based app that provides brave, safe and new space for high achieving WOC to gather, nFormation will offer on-and-offline events, digital content focused on workplace advancement and showing up as your whole self at work, corporate advisory services and a unique board and executive placement plus extended success plan that includes coaching, feedback and support for two years post-placement.

Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO of Girls Who Code; Deborah Elam, President of the GE Foundation and Global Chief Diversity Officer, GE (retired), currently President & CEO Corporate Playbook; Josh Bersin, industry analyst, educator, and thought leader in all aspects of HR, leadership, and HR technology; Chinedu Echeruo, serial entrepreneur and Founder of HopStop, which was acquired by Apple, Founder of Tripology, which was acquired by Rand McNally, and Co-Founder of the Love and Magic Company, along with Co-Founder Oshoke Pamela Abalu, global inclusivity pioneer who has led the transformation of over $1B of workplaces in 65 countries; have joined the nFormation Launch Advisory Board. They will work alongside Goddess and Purushothaman to leverage the collective power of high-achieving WOC across the country.

"Historically WOC experience a deep sense of isolation at work, where we are often 'the first, the few or the only' in the room, forcing many of us to exit the corporate world or feel unseen within it," said Goddess. "We created nFormation to help members find their voice, identify their people, align with their purpose and uplevel their leadership -- to empower the strong pipeline of senior WOC talent to meet this moment."

"Placing WOC at companies that are not actually ready for them to lead as their authentic selves is not going to change the game," said Purushothaman. "nFormation redefines the traditional executive and board placement process through an extended success strategy that includes individual and corporate coaching and support for two years post-placement. This is crucial to moving beyond 'inclusion-box-checking' to a place where we are setting our members up to lead with success."

"I am so excited to support nFormation to create a brave, safe space for Women of Color," said Saujani. "They are a game changing team with a big vision. I have no doubt they will harness the collective power of WOC."

The membership application for nFormation opens today at n2formation.com, with the app's full roll-out scheduled for January 2021.

SOURCE nFormation

Related Links

https://www.n2formation.com

