NGP VAN Launches Inbox Insights to Help Democratic and Progressive Campaigns Maximize Email Deliverability with AI-Powered Insights

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, today announced the launch of Inbox Insights, a new AI-enhanced dashboard designed to give digital teams unprecedented visibility and control over email deliverability.

Inbox Insights brings together critical data into a single, centralized platform, enabling users to monitor performance, diagnose issues, and optimize email campaigns in real time. Built for small to mid-sized digital firms, campaigns, and organizations where inbox placement is mission-critical, the tool transforms complex deliverability metrics into clear, actionable insights.

"Helping teams communicate more effectively and efficiently matters. Inbox Insights is part of our continued investment in building smarter, more efficient tools that help Democratic and progressive causes ensure their messages reach the right people, at the right time." Sandro Cocito, Head of Deliverability at NGP VAN.

Inbox Insights features an AI-powered, multi-agent chatbot that lets users ask natural questions and instantly generate charts and analyses from their data. The platform also enables users to validate email lists via CSV to flag invalid addresses through automated MX checks.

The tool unifies Targeted Email, MTA, and inbox placement data into a single self-service dashboard, eliminating the need for manual reporting and reactive troubleshooting. Users can access domain-level insights, monitor engagement trends, and leverage built-in deliverability best practices to improve performance across every send.

With Inbox Insights, digital teams can move from reactive problem-solving to proactive performance optimization, ensuring emails land in inboxes and not spam.

"Our deliverability rates have improved to nearly perfect, and NGP VAN's Advance Deliverability tools are a big reason why. I think Advance and the new Inbox Insights are great tools that more folks should use to build their delivery and best practices now, raise more money, and drive more action," said Brandt McCool, founder of BCool Digital.

Inbox Insights will be available to NGP VAN clients as a premium offering, beginning with existing partners and consulting firms managing deliverability across multiple domains.

Current users interested in participating in Inbox Insights are encouraged to reach out to [email protected]

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN