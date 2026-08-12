NGP VAN Launches NGP VAN Interface, Bringing Agentic AI to Democratic and Progressive Campaigns Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, announced the launch of NGP VAN Interface, the most powerful Model Context Protocol (MCP) solution purpose-built for Democratic and progressive campaigns, nonprofits, unions, PACs, and advocacy organizations. As organizations look to adopt AI, many face a fundamental challenge: how to do so without compromising the security of their most valuable data. NGP VAN Interface addresses that challenge by providing a secure connection between AI tools and trusted NGP VAN platforms, enabling natural language workflows while preserving the permissioning, authentication, and security campaigns depend on. With NGP VAN Interface, the Democratic and progressive movement's leading organizing and fundraising platform will be accessible to AI tools, unlocking major efficiencies ahead of the midterm elections. As part of the launch, NGP VAN is also investing in its first Forward Deployed Engineers, who will work directly with clients and partners to help campaigns integrate AI into their operations, accelerate adoption of these new capabilities and give campaigns every advantage possible heading into this fall's elections..

For decades, NGP VAN has powered the organizing, fundraising, and voter outreach efforts behind Democratic and progressive victories. As campaigns increasingly adopt AI to streamline operations and improve productivity, NGP VAN Interface provides a new way to securely bring those capabilities into the systems that natively house campaign data.

Until now, users have primarily interacted with NGP VAN through its web applications, APIs, and data products. Interface introduces a fourth interaction layer designed specifically for AI-powered assistants and automated workflows. The new platform includes an open-source Command Line Interface (CLI) that simplifies interactions with NGP VAN APIs, an MCP server with purpose-built authentication and permission controls for AI applications, and a proof-of-concept turnkey integration with Anthropic's Claude.

Together, these capabilities enable users to complete common tasks through natural language prompts rather than navigating multiple interfaces or writing code, creating major new efficiencies for campaigns. NGP VAN Interface also supports an innovative new authentication model that enables workflows to run across multiple NGP VAN databases from a single user account and a single command, eliminating the need to switch between products or committees or to manage multiple API connections.

Several early partners are already using Interface to prototype AI-powered organizing and fundraising workflows ahead of the midterms and in preparation for the 2027-2028 election cycles, helping campaign staff automate repetitive administrative work and spend more time organizing supporters, engaging donors, and reaching voters.

"For more than 25 years, NGP VAN has built the tools that power the Democratic and progressive ecosystem," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "Our mission has always been to put the best tools in the hands of our clients so they can make data-driven decisions and elect more Democrats up and down the ballot. NGP VAN Interface gives organizations a secure way to connect AI tools directly to their data in NGP VAN's platforms. We understand that change requires investment and resources to support this exciting work across the ecosystem; we are investing in our first Forward Deployed Engineers to embed directly with our clients to build the next generation of skills necessary to win the critical elections ahead. As campaigns and organizations continue evaluating and adopting AI, we're committed to ensuring the progressive movement has access to cutting-edge capabilities built with the privacy, governance, and environmental sustainability our mission demands."

"In my time working with campaigns, I've seen organizers and finance staff do extraordinary things with limited resources and tight timelines," said Sunil Sadasivan, Vice President of Engineering at NGP VAN. "I've spent my career helping teams work smarter, not harder – and the new wave of AI capabilities is the biggest leap on that front I've seen. What we believe at NGP VAN is that AI should meet campaigns where their data already lives. NGP VAN Interface gives AI tools a direct, purpose-built connection to our platforms, so the teams we work with can put these capabilities to work on the things that actually win — organizing, fundraising, and turning people out."

NGP VAN Interface is currently in closed beta. NGP VAN is actively seeking two types of partners: campaign and organizational users ready to put natural language AI workflows to work in NGP VAN's platforms this cycle, and agencies and technology builders interested in co-developing agentic skills on top of Interface's capabilities.

To learn more and apply for access, visit ngpvan.com/solutions/interface.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more—including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN