NGP VAN Showcases New Organizing Tools to Turn Surges of Participation into Volunteer Power at Netroots Nation 2026

Leading technology platform joined thousands of organizers and movement leaders in Philadelphia to explore how progressive organizations can transform moments of action into sustained engagement

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations, joined thousands of organizers, advocates, strategists, and elected officials at Netroots Nation 2026 in Philadelphia, serving as a premier sponsor and convening conversations on one of the movement's most pressing challenges: how to transform moments of action into lasting volunteer engagement.

Throughout the conference, NGP VAN connected with organizers from across the country to demo product innovations, exchange best practices, and explore how technology can help Democratic and progressive organizations deepen supporter relationships and sustain engagement beyond rapid-response moments.

NGP VAN also brought together leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Indivisible, and the National Education Association (NEA) to discuss strategies for turning surges in grassroots participation into long-term volunteer power. Drawing from their experiences organizing during pivotal political and advocacy campaigns, panelists shared lessons on volunteer retention, supporter journeys, and building durable organizing infrastructure.

"The best ideas for our platform come from the people doing the work on the ground," said Jocelyn Ritcheson, Manager, NGP VAN Customer Success. "Netroots Nation brings together some of the most innovative organizers in the country, and we're proud to learn from their experiences and build tools that help them meet the challenges of organizing in an increasingly fast-moving environment."

The discussion underscored a growing priority across the progressive movement to ensure moments of action become pathways to deeper engagement. As progressive organizations face new and evolving challenges, many are seeking innovative approaches to help supporters remain connected, involved, and empowered long after a single event, campaign, or news cycle.

Attendees also had the opportunity to connect directly with the NGP VAN team at their booth and learn about recent platform investments designed to help organizations recruit volunteers, strengthen supporter engagement, and drive action more effectively. Featured releases included MiniVAN Notes, which helps organizers capture and act on information from voter and supporter conversations; Inbox Insights, which helps campaigns and organizations optimize email deliverability and supporter communications; and the latest Mobilize features designed to help organizations better capture supporter interest, streamline event planning, and convert participation into long-term engagement.

The conversations throughout the conference reinforced a central theme of NGP VAN's work: lasting change requires more than moments of mobilization. It requires the relationships, systems, and technology that enable supporters to stay engaged and continue taking action over time.

NGP VAN remains committed to partnering with organizers, advocates, and campaigns across the country to build the infrastructure that powers Democratic and progressive victories and strengthens civic participation year-round.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

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SOURCE NGP VAN