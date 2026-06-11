NHC Expands the STACK with Meter, Delivering Modern Enterprise Networking Capabilities to its Trusted Advisor Community

Strategic partnership empowers Trusted Advisors to simplify enterprise networking and accelerate customer outcomes through modern Network-as-a-Service architecture.

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NHC today announced a strategic partnership with Meter, a vertically integrated networking company providing hardware, software, services, and autonomous networks – all built on a single data pipeline from the local network to the data center. This expands the NHC STACK and provides its Trusted Advisor Community with access to a powerful new enterprise networking capability designed to simplify deployment, improve visibility, and accelerate business outcomes for customers.

As organizations continue to navigate growing network complexity, distributed operations, cloud adoption, and evolving security requirements, customers are increasingly seeking solutions that simplify infrastructure management while delivering predictable performance and scalability.

Through this partnership, NHC Trusted Advisors can now leverage Meter's modern networking platform alongside NHC's operational expertise and service assurance capabilities to help customers modernize networking environments without the complexity traditionally associated with enterprise networking.

"At NHC, our mission is to equip our Trusted Advisor Community with differentiated solutions that solve real business challenges," said Glen Nelson, SVP Marketing and Business Development at NHC. "Customers don't need more technology vendors. They need trusted partners who can help them navigate complexity and deliver outcomes. By bringing Meter into the NHC STACK, we're giving our advisors another powerful way to help organizations simplify operations, improve network visibility, and support long-term growth."

Meter's platform delivers a modern networking architecture that combines hardware, software, deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management into a streamlined experience designed to reduce operational complexity and improve network performance.

Combined with NHC's STACK approach, Trusted Advisors can help customers align connectivity, intelligent edge technologies, and operational accountability into a simplified networking strategy that supports business objectives rather than creating additional management burden.

"Partnering with NHC allows us to extend the reach of Meter through one of the industry's most respected Trusted Advisor communities," said Peter Atkin, Head of Partnerships and Channel at Meter. "NHC's commitment to customer outcomes, advisor enablement, and long-term relationships makes this partnership a natural fit."

The addition of Meter further strengthens NHC's commitment to delivering innovative technology capabilities that help its Trusted Advisor Community create meaningful business outcomes for customers while expanding opportunities across enterprise networking, digital transformation, and distributed infrastructure initiatives.

About NHC:

Since 2002, New Horizon Communications (NHC) has been relentlessly focused on one thing: delivering an exceptional experience for our Partners and Customers. We obsess about the partner and customer experience, and that commitment has earned long-term relationships, industry-leading loyalty, and a reputation built on trust. NHC delivers competitively priced STACK solutions across Network, Overlay, and Managed Services, professionally supported 24×7 by expert teams and backed by proven sales and customer support. Our solutions encompass both legacy and complex communications technologies, all consolidated into a single invoice and managed through a transparent online portal that provides a true single-pane-of-glass view of your services. From design, quoting, provisioning, and project management to billing and repair, we simplify communications management with streamlined, 100% U.S.-based support. To learn more, check out NHC in 90 Seconds

About Meter:

Meter provides internet infrastructure for businesses. Alongside its partners, Meter handles everything needed to get great internet, networking, Wi-Fi, and cell coverage in a space. Their unified stack—enterprise hardware, software, and operations—is purpose-built, scalable, and delivered as a service for one predictable monthly fee. Today, some of the largest companies and enduring institutions rely on Meter to keep their thousands of employees and locations online and productive. Meter is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capital firms, investors, and founders.

NHC Media Contact: Glen Nelson - [email protected]

Meter Media Contact: Jay Nichol - [email protected]

SOURCE NHC