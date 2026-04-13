NHC Introduces Updated Customer and Partner Portals with Real-Time Dashboards and Enhanced Visibility

CONCORD, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NHC today announced updates to its Management and Assurance Platform (MAP), introducing enhanced Service and Billing dashboards designed to improve how customers and partners access, monitor, and manage their environments.

The updated platform delivers a more unified and intuitive experience, bringing service, billing, and account visibility into a single interface. With improved navigation, an interactive map of customer locations, and faster access to key actions, users can more efficiently monitor activity, manage services, and respond to issues in real time.

New dashboard capabilities are powered by intelligence from NHC's STACKguard Overlay, providing deeper, service-level visibility across customer environments.

"For more than 20 years, MAP has supported our customers across billing, inventory, orders, and service activity to make it easier for customers and partners to understand and act on what's happening across their environments," said Doug Fabbricatore, Chief Executive Officer at NHC. "This update builds on that foundation, strengthening how we deliver visibility and control, forming the foundation of a Managed experience for our customers."

For partners, the enhanced MAP experience improves how they support and deliver customer environments. With clearer insights and streamlined access to key functions, partners can respond more quickly, strengthen customer relationships, and expand their role without increasing operational burden.

"As we continue to evolve the NHC STACK, MAP plays a vital role in how we deliver visibility, control, and operational insight to our customers. By leveraging intelligence from the Overlay layer, we are enabling a more responsive and informed Managed experience over time." said Eric Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at NHC.

The updated MAP portal will be available to customers beginning April 15, 2026.

About NHC:

NHC is a leading Communications STACK Provider (CSP) delivering integrated connectivity, cloud, and managed communications capabilities to businesses across the US and Canada sold exclusively through the partner channel. With more than two decades of experience, NHC offers a single point of coordination across a broad portfolio of best-in-class carriers and technology platforms for voice, data, and network security. Through its Managed model and proprietary MAP (Management and Assurance Platform), NHC provides customers with centralized visibility and control across the environment, ensuring reliable, scalable communications with simplified billing through a single invoice and 24×7×365 U.S.-based operational support. One Team, One STACK, For You.

For more information, please visit nhcgrp.com or follow NHC on social @stackNHC.

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SOURCE NHC