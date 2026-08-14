Nicklaus Children's Hospital Receives Upgraded A+ Rating from S&P Global Ratings

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Health System today announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating on Nicklaus Children's Hospital bonds from A to A+, with a Stable outlook. The upgrade reflects the health system's multiyear trend of solid operating performance and cash flow, improving unrestricted reserves and continued growth in its market position.

"The continued strengthening of our credit rating reflects the disciplined work of our entire health system and our commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable organization for the children and families we serve," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "It also recognizes the progress we are making through strategic growth, clinical excellence and partnerships that are expanding access to specialized pediatric care throughout South Florida so that no child has to leave home for the care they need."

S&P Global Ratings cited a multiyear trend of solid operating performance and cash flow, improving unrestricted reserves and days' cash on hand, as well as Nicklaus Children's leading and growing position in pediatric health care. The agency also noted the health system's continued focus on strategic growth, clinical excellence and partnerships across its expanding service area.

The agency cited Nicklaus Children's strong market position as the only independent standalone hospital for children in South Florida, along with its expanding hospital affiliations, ambulatory footprint, physician base and clinical service lines. S&P also noted the organization's continued focus on cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, and oncology.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System - Where Your Child Matters Most ™

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Nicklaus Children's provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, as well as at Nicklaus Children's Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Coral Springs, each located on the campuses of Broward Health. The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. Outpatient locations include an array of urgent, pediatric primary and specialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, theOrthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, the Neuroscience Institute and the Heart Institute. The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

For more information:

Alejandra Sanchez, PR Specialist

Nicklaus Children's Health System

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System