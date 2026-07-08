Nicklaus Children's Transitions to Epic to Enhance Digital Patient Experience

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's leading pediatric health system has begun transitioning its electronic health record (EHR) to Epic. More than 5,000 physicians, nurses and staff will utilize Epic to coordinate care for patients across its three hospital campuses and dozens of primary and specialty care clinics and outpatient centers.

Nicklaus Children's Health System's transition to EPIC is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

"Our decision to transition to Epic is driven by our relentless dedication to provide better clinical care coordination while improving patient experience," said Dr. Marcos Mestre, SVP and chief clinical officer of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Epic is widely used by hospitals in the United States and is profoundly recognized as a global leader in the industry. This transition will not only help improve patient care and experience across our health system but will make it easier to coordinate care with other providers when a patient transitions care to Nicklaus Children's Health System."

Among the many benefits of transitioning to Epic include:

Unified Patient Records: Consolidating multiple legacy or fragmented systems into a single comprehensive medical record.

Consolidating multiple legacy or fragmented systems into a single comprehensive medical record. Improved Care Coordination: Enhancing interoperability across connected healthcare networks and affiliated clinics.

Enhancing interoperability across connected healthcare networks and affiliated clinics. Enhanced Patient Experience: Providing patients with a robust, centralized portal (Epic's MyChart) to access their health records, schedule appointments, and communicate with their care teams

Cross-functional teams at Nicklaus Children's are already working with Epic transition team members across multiple workflows to ensure a thorough, thoughtful, and safe transition of the existing EHR to Epic over the next year. The transition is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

"When we move to Epic, our physicians will be able to see a more complete picture of a child's care, including care received at any other hospital or clinic that uses Epic. Likewise, doctors at those organizations will be able to see the care we've provided here. Patient-centered care is at the heart of this decision and reinforces that Nicklaus Children's is where your child matters most," added Dr. Mestre.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System - Where Your Child Matters Most™

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Nicklaus Children's provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, as well as at Nicklaus Children's Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Coral Springs, each located on the campuses of Broward Health. The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. Outpatient locations include an array of urgent, pediatric primary and specialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Orthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, the Neuroscience Institute and the Heart Institute. The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

Media Contact

Alejandra Sanchez, PR Specialist

Nicklaus Children's Health System

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System