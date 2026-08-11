Nine Minds Launches the AlgaPSA Appliance: A Self-Hosted PSA That Installs From a Single ISO

Boot the ISO on hardware you own, get a working PSA without an implementation project, and upgrade from Essentials to Pro inside the app.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Minds today announced the AlgaPSA appliance, a self-hosted edition of its professional services automation (PSA) platform that installs from a single ISO and configures itself. MSPs boot the ISO on their own hardware or a virtual machine and get a working PSA: ticketing, projects, time tracking, billing, client portal, contacts, and documents, all running on infrastructure they own and control.

AlgaPSA

For many MSPs, adopting a PSA means choosing between a vendor-managed cloud deployment and a self-hosted stack that requires substantial infrastructure setup and ongoing technical maintenance. The AlgaPSA appliance introduces another option: a bootable image that installs the operating system, database and supporting services and deploys the application through a guided setup process.

"We listened carefully to what our customers were asking for, and many were excited about opportunities to host their data locally. We relentlessly simplified the process." said Robert Isaacs, founder and CEO of Nine Minds and former Chief Software Architect at ConnectWise. "We struck a nerve in the community, with more than one hundred MSPs quickly jumping on board, and more joining every day."

More than one hundred MSPs around the world downloaded the appliance to run locally, with many opting to upgrade to Pro. The offering is experiencing rapid growth and user adoption in the community.

Every appliance includes a 15-day trial of AlgaPSA Pro that can be activated inside the app. Pro adds the integration layer, workflow automation, AI capabilities, mobile access, single sign-on, a support contract and an SLA. Supported integrations include NinjaOne, Tactical RMM, Level.io, Huntress, Hudu, QuickBooks, Xero, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Pro is licensed inside the app at $14.99 per user per month, the same price as the hosted edition. Teams that don't license Pro keep AlgaPSA Essentials, a free tier covering ticketing, projects, time tracking, billing with the Invoice Designer, the client portal, and API access, and can upgrade to Pro at any time with no migration and no reinstall.

AlgaPSA is also available as a fully managed hosted service for MSPs that prefer Nine Minds to operate and maintain the infrastructure.

The appliance provides a second option for teams that want to self-host AlgaPSA. Organizations with the necessary operational expertise can continue to build and deploy the platform directly from its open-source code on GitHub, while the appliance offers a simpler path through a bootable ISO.

The AlgaPSA appliance is available today at nineminds.com/self-hosted. A complete installation walkthrough is available on YouTube, with step-by-step installation instructions also available in the AlgaPSA documentation.

About Nine Minds

Nine Minds was founded by Robert Isaacs and Arnie Bellini on the belief that powerful PSA tools should be available to MSPs of all sizes. Isaacs brings more than 20 years of experience building software for technology providers, beginning at ConnectWise in 2000, where he served as Chief Software Architect and helped shape one of the most widely used platforms in the MSP industry. Nine Minds builds MSP-first software, offered hosted, self-hosted, and open source, that helps managed service providers run tickets, projects, time, billing, and client operations. Learn more at www.nineminds.com.

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SOURCE Nine Minds