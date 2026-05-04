Nine Minds Officially Releases AlgaPSA, The Modern Solution Built to Grow with Your MSP

CLEARWATER, Fla. , May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nine Minds announces the official launch of AlgaPSA, a modern, hosted Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform built to address the long-standing frustrations of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The platform consolidates ticketing, project management, billing, quoting, asset tracking, and client communications into a single interface, and is offered in both hosted and open-source community editions.

Nine Minds is challenging the notion that MSPs must choose between platforms that often require third-party add-ons, custom integrations, and manual workarounds to support day-to-day operations. AlgaPSA instead introduces a more straightforward approach, so MSPs can get started quickly, operate without unnecessary complexity, and scale with confidence as their business grows.

"MSPs decide they need a PSA when the pain of running things the way they are is too great to continue," said Robert Isaacs, founder and CEO of Nine Minds. "At that point, they need a product that can help them today, without sales friction and being buried under new complexity. An open, 'forever-product' that grows with them. AlgaPSA is our answer: A platform that MSPs can stand up quickly, use out of the box, and grow into as their business expands."

Platform Capabilities

AlgaPSA packages ticketing, automation, project management, billing, quoting, and integrations into a single interface, which Nine Minds describes as a "single pane of glass." This approach is intended to reduce MSPs' reliance on external tools that they frequently have to stitch together to run their operations.

Ticketing is at the heart of AlgaPSA, with integrated time tracking, service-level agreement (SLA) policies, and multiple intake channels (via client portal, email, or internal entry). SLA configuration supports business hours, pause rules, and escalation paths, with status indicators visible from each ticket. The platform supports ticket import from legacy PSA systems, export for reporting, as well as document attachment and creation directly within tickets. Technicians can also work on tickets from anywhere via the AlgaPSA mobile app.

Project management features are organized around phases and tasks, with both Kanban and list views. The platform supports reusable templates, task assignment, teammate tagging, and ticket-to-task linking. Projects can be imported from other tools and exported to CSV.

Asset tracking covers the full lifecycle of devices, servers, workstations, and other equipment, with direct links to associated clients, tickets, and projects. The module includes an integration with NinjaOne for device data synchronization, and supports attached documentation for maintenance history, software, and warranties.

Contracts, quoting, and invoicing all live inside AlgaPSA. MSPs can draft a quote, send it to a client, and automatically convert it into an invoice as soon as the client signs off. For accounting, the platform integrates with QuickBooks and Xero, and clients can pay invoices online via Stripe integration.

Additional features include a client portal with multi-language support and optional custom domain hosting, which lets end clients submit and track tickets, follow project progress, access documents, and manage invoices and quotes. A built-in knowledge base uses a draft-review-publish workflow, supports metadata such as audience, tags, and article type, and tracks views and reader feedback.

Community Edition

In addition to the hosted offering, AlgaPSA is available as a free, open-source community edition, a rarity among PSA platforms. It is aimed at MSPs who want to explore the codebase, prefer a DIY setup, or want to contribute to its ongoing development. The source code is available on GitHub, with full API docs and integration guides on the Nine Minds website.

Roadmap

As Nine Minds continues to receive feedback from their ever-growing community of users, AlgaPSA will further evolve to meet the needs of the industry. Following the 1.0 release, Nine Minds plans to introduce additional features, including:

AI-powered summaries, guidance, and workflows

On-premise deployment options

Multi-language PSA support

Advanced dashboards and reporting

Additional integrations

"We're bringing powerful MSP tools to the community at a disruptive price point," Isaacs added, "and a pace of innovation that's unheard of in this industry."

Visit the Nine Minds website to see AlgaPSA in action, and learn how your MSP can move to a modern PSA and grow with confidence.

Nine Minds was founded by early industry innovators, Robert Isaacs and Arnie Bellini, and is driven by the belief that powerful PSA tools should be available to MSPs of all sizes. The Nine Minds team built AlgaPSA to challenge the status quo and set a new industry standard. By prioritizing transparency, efficiency, flexibility, and AI-driven innovation, Nine Minds empowers MSPs to stay in control and scale with confidence.

The company's CEO, Robert Isaacs, brings over 20 years of experience building software for technology providers. He began his career at ConnectWise in 2000, where he served as Chief Software Architect and helped shape one of the most widely used platforms in the MSP industry.

In 2016, he founded Speed of Light Media, a cloud services provider focused on enterprise solutions. Today, as Founder and CEO of Nine Minds, he leads the development of automated, MSP-first software designed to redefine how modern businesses operate.

Robert Isaacs

[email protected]

(727) 591-7436

SOURCE Nine Minds