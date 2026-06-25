Nira Medical and Advanced Neurology of Colorado (ANC) Expand Denver Presence with New Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center in Lone Tree

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Neurology of Colorado (ANC) will officially celebrate the opening of its new comprehensive multiple sclerosis center, ANC Denver South MS Center, in Lone Tree, Colorado, with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, June 25, beginning at 5:00 PM MDT. The new facility, built in partnership with Nira Medical, expands access to specialized neurological care for patients across the Denver region and serves as the organization's most comprehensive location to date.

Advanced Neurology of Colorado ANC Denver South

The ANC Denver South MS Center brings together neurology specialists, infusion services, clinical research capabilities, and patient support services under one roof, creating an integrated care hub focused on patients living with multiple sclerosis and other complex neurological conditions.

As part of the expansion, ANC has added several clinical leaders to support growing patient demand across Colorado. Dr. Beverly Gilder, a board-certified neurologist with decades of experience in multiple sclerosis care, recently joined the Denver South Center in May after previously practicing within the HCA Healthcare system. Earlier in her career, she worked at the Rocky Mountain MS Center, one of the country's leading MS treatment and research institutions.

Also joining the clinical team is Christina Weber, DNP, AGACNP-BC, MSCS, a board-certified nurse practitioner and Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist. Weber earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Creighton University and has spent the past several years focused on MS care and patient education.

The new center reflects growing demand for coordinated MS care in Colorado and expands access to neurological treatment, infusion therapy, and clinical research opportunities throughout the Denver metro region.

The new location includes:

A multi-provider neurology practice focused on MS care

An on-site infusion clinic supporting advanced neurological therapies

A clinical research center supporting neurological studies and emerging therapies

Dedicated patient support and care coordination services

Community space for patient education events and support meetups

Accessible, free parking space for patients

"Over the past three decades, I've seen how life-changing early diagnosis, coordinated care, and access to effective therapies can be for people living with MS," said Dr. Beverly Gilder. "Our vision for the Denver South center was to create a place where patients can access neurology specialists, infusion treatment, research opportunities, and long-term support all under one roof, helping reduce gaps in care and making it easier for patients to navigate a complex disease with confidence."

The June 25th ribbon-cutting event will provide community members, patients, healthcare professionals, and local leaders with an opportunity to tour the new facility, meet the clinical team, and learn more about ANC's approach to comprehensive MS care.

Ribbon Cutting Details

Thursday, June 25, 2026

5:00 PM MDT

Advanced Neurology of Colorado – Denver South

10535 Park Meadows Boulevard, Suite 260

Lone Tree, CO 80124

About Advanced Neurology of Colorado

Advanced Neurology of Colorado provides specialized neurological care with a focus on multiple sclerosis and related neurological conditions and has been serving patients in Colorado for over 20 years. The practice combines clinical expertise, research, and patient education to support individuals living with complex neurological diseases across Colorado, with dedicated comprehensive neurology centers in Fort Collins and Denver South that include neurology clinics and onsite infusion and research centers. For more information, visit https://www.advancedneurology.com/, or check out Advanced Neurology of Colorado on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press contact:

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607-434-2065

SOURCE Nira Medical