Nium Launches Card Issuance in the United States

Businesses serving the US market can now issue cards domestically and access Nium's payment infrastructure across 190+ countries through a single platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global infrastructure leader for real-time cross-border payments, today announced the launch of domestic card issuance in the United States, extending its multi-region issuing platform to North America. Businesses can now issue local cards across APAC, Europe, Middle East, and North America while maintaining access to Nium's global payment network spanning 190+ countries – all on a single platform.

As businesses expand internationally, payment complexity compounds faster than revenue growth, causing most to navigate separate card issuers, separate integrations, and separate compliance management for each country or region. Nium's unified platform eliminates that fragmentation.

Nium issued more than 41 million card credentials in APAC, Middle East, and Europe in the past 12 month. US issuance extends that proven infrastructure to domestic and international businesses operating in the US market, and customers using Nium-issued cards worldwide can now access the program stateside.

"The virtual cards market is projected to reach $15.14 trillion by 2031, with North America representing roughly 45 percent of that growth," said Rob Regan, EVP of Americas at Nium. "US card issuance gives businesses the infrastructure to capture that opportunity, pairing local economics with global scale."

"Nium delivers tremendous value to thousands of businesses around the world. With their card issuing platform's expansion into US domestic issuing, they're meaningfully simplifying how businesses scale and operate globally," said Bill Dobbins, Head of US Enablement at Visa.

Nium operates multiple card models globally. Its just-in-time funding model is particularly popular in APAC and Europe because it helps businesses improve cash flow and make capital work harder. The model is now available in the US.

Nium's platform supports both single-use and multi-use card credentials, as well as physical and virtual cards, enabling businesses to match card type to use case and risk profile. Companies across any industry can build card programs to enable a range of use cases including supplier payments, expense management, loyalty rewards, tuition payments, employee incentives, and more.

Travel businesses stand to benefit significantly from this expansion. Nium has issued tens of millions of card credentials for travel companies across APAC and Europe, proving its capability in the sector. That experience reflects a fundamental reality: travel payments remain highly fragmented. A single booking involves multiple vendors with different payment preferences – hotels prefer virtual cards, airlines require centralized settlement, ground operators need bank transfers, independent properties need local options. Through Nium's unified platform, travel businesses can issue virtual cards and manage payouts across all regions, while reducing vendor sprawl.

"We've built this platform for how travel actually moves money. A single booking can touch hotels, airlines, ground operators, and independent properties, and each one wants to be paid differently," said Yael Klein, SVP of Travel at Nium. "Bringing card issuance to the US is the natural next step for the travel businesses that already run on Nium across APAC and Europe."

About Nium

Nium is building the infrastructure to move money as freely as information. Its global, compliance-first platform gives banks, fintechs, and enterprises the rails to collect, convert, send, and spend funds across 100+ currencies, borders, and blockchains through one unified platform. Nium holds regulatory licenses in 40+ countries and operates its cross-border payout network across 190+ markets, with more than 100 settling in real time and with funds disbursed to bank accounts, wallets, and cards. As a principal member of schemes including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 41 million card credentials annually. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

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Elia Levitin

Aspectus Group

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Sources:

Mordor Intelligence: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/virtual-cards-market

SOURCE Nium