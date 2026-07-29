Nividous to Sponsor and Exhibit at Ai4 2026 in Las Vegas

MT. LAUREL, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, will sponsor and exhibit at Ai4 2026, taking place August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Nividous at Booth #1436. The event brings together business leaders, executives, and technology innovators to advance the responsible adoption of AI and machine learning, drawing more than 12,000 attendees, 1,000 speakers, and 400 exhibitors from over 90 countries.

Nividous will exhibit at Ai4 2026, the world's largest AI industry event, taking place August 4-6, 2026 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees can connect with the Nividous team on-site, including (L to R) Shvetal Desai, Co-founder; Alan Hester, President; Mark Dudley, Senior Solution Architect; and Erik Galardi, Director of Channel Partnerships. (Graphic: Nividous)

At the event, Nividous will introduce AI Navigator, an enterprise AI maturity assessment built on the AI Stride Framework, and lead a panel discussion, "Leading the AI Transformation," on Tuesday, August 4 from 10:15–11:00 AM PDT. The Nividous team will join fellow industry leaders to discuss how enterprises can move AI initiatives from pilot to production while maintaining governance and measurable business impact.

Why Visit Nividous at Booth #1436

Attendees have several reasons to stop by the Nividous booth throughout the show:

See it live. Watch guided demonstrations of the Nividous Agentic AI Platform, including AI Agents, Intelligent Document Processing, and Generative AI workflows in action.

Watch guided demonstrations of the Nividous Agentic AI Platform, including AI Agents, Intelligent Document Processing, and Generative AI workflows in action. Get a free assessment. Schedule a complimentary AI maturity assessment powered by AI Navigator, and receive a benchmarked view of where your organization stands against industry peers.

Schedule a complimentary AI maturity assessment powered by AI Navigator, and receive a benchmarked view of where your organization stands against industry peers. Talk to the experts. Meet Nividous leadership and technical teams to discuss agentic AI governance, human-in-the-loop controls, and enterprise-scale automation strategy.

Meet Nividous leadership and technical teams to discuss agentic AI governance, human-in-the-loop controls, and enterprise-scale automation strategy. Leave with a plan. Walk away with a prioritized roadmap that ties AI investment to measurable business outcomes.

Walk away with a prioritized roadmap that ties AI investment to measurable business outcomes. Learn from peers. Hear how enterprises in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics are scaling AI safely and see if their approach fits your organization.

Nividous: A Platform Built for Enterprise-Grade AI

Nividous unifies AI Agents, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Low-Code Process Automation into a single platform, allowing enterprises to automate complex, end-to-end business processes without stitching together separate point solutions. Key strengths of the platform include:

Governance built in from day one. Every agent runs inside the Nividous Control Center, with scheduling, audit trails, human-in-the-loop controls, and compliance capabilities included at deployment, not added on afterward.

Every agent runs inside the Nividous Control Center, with scheduling, audit trails, human-in-the-loop controls, and compliance capabilities included at deployment, not added on afterward. A unified platform, not a collection of tools. Deterministic automation, AI-assisted processes, and fully agentic workflows run on the same architecture, so organizations scale automation without managing fragmented systems.

Deterministic automation, AI-assisted processes, and fully agentic workflows run on the same architecture, so organizations scale automation without managing fragmented systems. Enterprise-grade reliability. Nividous is SOC 2 and ISO 27001:2022-certified, and is recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender across all three categories namely, Intelligent Document Processing, Intelligent Process Automation, and Robotic Process Automation.

Nividous is SOC 2 and ISO 27001:2022-certified, and is recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender across all three categories namely, Intelligent Document Processing, Intelligent Process Automation, and Robotic Process Automation. A track record that enterprises can verify. Nividous serves 90 plus enterprise customers across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, with 90% of business coming from repeat customers and top client relationships averaging five years.

Nividous serves 90 plus enterprise customers across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, with 90% of business coming from repeat customers and top client relationships averaging five years. Consultative delivery. Nividous works directly with customer teams through implementation, rather than depending on a network of third-party partners.

For more information about the Nividous platform, contact us at [email protected] or call +1 (856) 345 9365.

About Nividous

Nividous is a global intelligent automation company focused on helping enterprises operate at peak efficiency. From the beginning, we recognized that automation cannot be approached in silos. That is why we built a unified platform that brings together AI Agents, deterministic automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Low-Code Process Automation into a single operating environment that is governed, observable, and enterprise-ready from day one.

Every agent runs inside the Nividous Control Center, delivering built-in scheduling, audit trails, human-in-the-loop controls, and compliance capabilities at deployment, not as an afterthought. Our platform enables organizations to move beyond isolated automation initiatives toward fully coordinated, enterprise-wide operations where agents, systems, and people work together without governance gaps.

Nividous serves 90 enterprise customers across Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Pharmaceutical, and is recognized by Gartner Peer Insights with a 4.7★ rating and a 93% recommendation rate. The company is SOC 2 certified and operates five global offices across the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

Contact:

Shailee Parikh

Director, Marketing

Nividous Software Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Nividous