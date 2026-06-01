Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender for the Sixth Consecutive Year in IDP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year Nividous has received this recognition, underscoring the platform's consistent delivery of enterprise-grade document intelligence at scale.

Nividous is positioned as a Major Contender for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2026 assessment evaluated 32 IDP providers across market impact, vision, and capability. Inclusion signals enterprise readiness, and consecutive positioning reflects sustained evolution rather than a single-year result.

What the 2026 Assessment Found

Everest Group assessed the Nividous platform based on a detailed evaluation and direct customer feedback.

Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President at Everest Group, noted:

"Nividous has strengthened its position as a Major Contender in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, driven by investments in agentic AI capabilities, enhanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, and enhancements in UI and analytics. It has also expanded support for additional languages and multilingual ICR. Clients appreciate its strong understanding of use cases, rapid solutioning, ease of use of the platform, and robust scalability and security features."

The assessment highlights specific platform capabilities that contributed to the 2026 positioning:

Delivers end-to-end intelligent automation across RPA, Generative AI, Agentic AI, Low-Code Process Automation, and IDP, combining NLP, AI/ML, OCR, and computer vision to process semi-structured and unstructured documents.

Supports extraction from all major input data types, including images, audio, and video.

Offers native Visual LLMs (VLLMs) trained for specific domains, improving document structure understanding and extraction accuracy without requiring prompt engineering.

Extracts email data, detects intent, and drafts replies using Generative and Agentic AI.

Delivers pre-built agents including the Invoice Agent and Web Crawler Agent, alongside an Agentic AI Studio and Control Center security enhancements.

Clients cited implementation speed, scalability, security and compliance, and ease of use as the primary platform strengths.

"Enterprises need more than document extraction. They need agentic workflows that make decisions, handle exceptions, and operate within enterprise governance from day one. That is what we have built, and that is what our clients are running in production at scale," said Kaushal Mashruwala, Co-Founder of Nividous.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

For more information about the Nividous platform, contact us at [email protected] or call +1 (856) 345 9365.

About Nividous

Nividous is a global intelligent automation company focused on helping enterprises operate at peak efficiency. From the beginning, we recognized that automation cannot be approached in silos. That is why we built a unified platform that brings together AI Agents, execution engine, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Low-Code Process Automation into a single operating environment that is governed, observable, and enterprise-ready from day one.

Every agent runs inside the Nividous Control Center, delivering built-in scheduling, audit trails, human-in-the-loop controls, and compliance capabilities at deployment, not as an afterthought. Our platform enables organizations to move beyond isolated automation initiatives toward fully coordinated, enterprise-wide operations where agents, systems, and people work together without governance gaps.

Nividous serves 90+ enterprise customers across Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, and, and is recognized by Gartner Peer Insights with a 4.7★ rating and a 93% recommendation rate. The company is SOC 2 certified and operates five global offices across the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Contact:

Shailee Parikh

Director, Marketing

Nividous Software Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Nividous