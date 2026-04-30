NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misrepresenting Trial Data Integrity: SueWallSt

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on NKTR

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At least seven major Wall Street firms issued reports on December 16, 2025, each flagging the same problem: four patients who never should have been randomized into Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: NKTR) pivotal REZOLVE-AA trial were included, and the trial's primary endpoint missed statistical significance as a result. Shareholders who purchased NKTR securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your NKTR investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

NKTR shares fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, closing at $49.16 on December 16, 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 5, 2026.

How Analysts Attributed the December 16 Decline

The analyst reaction was swift and pointed. Piper Sandler reported that Nektar "is currently trading down given n=4 patients had major study eligibility violations." BTIG stated that the muted stock reaction despite the high-dose arm meeting its optimistic scenario was "explained solely by" the four ineligible patients. Jefferies, Oppenheimer, H.C. Wainwright, William Blair, and Citi each issued same-day reports commenting specifically on the enrollment violations.

The lawsuit contends that this Wall Street consensus confirms a direct causal link between the concealed protocol failures and the decline in NKTR share price.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

February 26, 2025: Nektar announced completion of target enrollment in REZOLVE-AA; coverage remained positive based on stated eligibility criteria

Nektar announced completion of target enrollment in REZOLVE-AA; coverage remained positive based on stated eligibility criteria July 29, 2025: FDA granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin; analyst sentiment remained constructive

FDA granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin; analyst sentiment remained constructive November 6, 2025: Management reiterated December topline data readout timeline and strict enrollment criteria on Q3 earnings call

Management reiterated December topline data readout timeline and strict enrollment criteria on Q3 earnings call December 16, 2025: Topline results revealed trial missed primary endpoint; seven analysts identified the four ineligible patients as the critical issue

Topline results revealed trial missed primary endpoint; seven analysts identified the four ineligible patients as the critical issue Post-Disclosure: Multiple firms reassessed NKTR's clinical execution credibility

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Shareholders

As alleged in the action, analysts built their models and price targets on representations that enrollment followed strict protocol standards. When the corrective disclosure revealed that four patients with major eligibility violations had been included, analysts uniformly identified this as the explanation for both the statistical miss and the stock decline. The securities action asserts that this consensus reinforces loss causation.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your NKTR losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The uniform analyst response on December 16 underscores that the market viewed these enrollment violations as material." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 5, 2026

Check your eligibility to recover losses in the NKTR securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com