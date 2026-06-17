NMRA SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Neumora Therapeutics for Possible Securities Law Violations

Neumora Therapeutics characterized its first failed Phase 3 trial as an "anomaly" and projected 90% statistical power across its navacaprant program -- then both remaining pivotal trials failed, triggering immediate program discontinuation.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NMRA) shares collapsed today after the company disclosed that navacaprant failed to meet primary and key secondary endpoints in both its Phase 3 KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 trials in major depressive disorder, and that the program would be discontinued immediately. Shareholders who lost money on their NMRA investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

In the year preceding today's announcement, Neumora executives made specific statements about navacaprant's likelihood of success. On the Q3 2024 earnings call on November 12, 2024, Head of R&D Rob Lenz stated that all three Phase 3 studies "were powered or are powered at approximately 90%" and that the company was "conducting three trials with the expectation that we would need two of those to be positive." After the first trial -- KOASTAL-1 -- failed, President Josh Pinto told investors on the Q4 2024 call on March 3, 2025 that "this body of evidence suggests that our KOASTAL-1 results may be an anomaly." Both remaining trials have now failed.

On the Q1 2025 earnings call on May 12, 2025, Pinto provided definitive timing guidance for the remaining pivotal readouts without disclosing the specific patient-mix and generalizability risks that had surfaced in KOASTAL-1. Alongside the trial failures announced on June 15, 2026, the company simultaneously announced a roughly 35% workforce reduction, a restructuring that raises questions about when the company began preparing for this outcome relative to the statements made to investors.

NMRA shareholders who suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NMRA Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the NMRA investigation?A: SueWallSt is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased NMRA securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Neumora Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding navacaprant's Phase 3 program prospects, including characterizations of KOASTAL-1's failure as an "anomaly" and representations about the statistical power and expected success of the remaining trials. When the true results were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do NMRA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my NMRA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought NMRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com